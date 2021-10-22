In Dhanbad Judge Death, Jharkhand HC Disappointed With CBI, ‘investigation At Slow Pace'

In the Dhanbad Judge death case, the Jharkhand High Court on October 22 stated that the investigation by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is slow-paced and the matter has not proceeded. The case at hand pertains to the suspicious death of Jharkhand district judge Uttam Anand who was run over by an auto-rickshaw in July 2021.

A division bench headed by Justice Ravi Ranjan and comprising of Justice Sujeet Narayan stated, "The CBI has once again disappointed investigation pace is at the same place where it was earlier." The statement by the Jharkhand HC comes to the fore as the Director of the premier central investigating agency was ordered to appear through video conferencing while the CBI had requested to reconsider the instruction and the bench affirmed to take a week to decide and list the case for further hearing on October 29.

While the further probe is underway, the case has been registered under sections 302 (murder), 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of the illegal act), 34 (common intention). On August 19, the CBI had submitted a status report of the interrogation of the mysterious death of the additional session judge, who was allegedly mowed down by an auto-rickshaw and the same was recorded in CCTV visuals, in a sealed cover to the Jharkhand HC. Also, the Supreme Court had taken suo moto cognizance of the mysterious death of Justice Anand and two accused people had been booked by Jharkhand Police too.

On July 28, whilst out on his morning run, the serving Additional District and Sessions Judge in Dhanbad, Uttam Anand, who hailed from Hazaribag, was killed after being hit by an autorickshaw which appeared to swerve on an empty straight road to run over him. The incident took place when Anand was out for a morning walk at the Randhir Verma Chowk near the district court in the Sadar police station area. He was admitted to the nearby Shahid Nirmal Mahto Medical College and Hospital after an auto-rickshaw driver found him lying in a pool of blood, following which he succumbed to his injuries.