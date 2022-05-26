In DHFL-Yes Bank Loan Case, Pune-based Businessman Avinash Bhosale Nabbed

In a massive development, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has made a big arrest in the Yes Bank-DHFL fraud case. Pune-based businessman Avinash Bhosale has been arrested by the CBI on Thursday. Last month, searches were conducted at properties linked to him and Avinash Bhosale Infrastructure Limited (ABIL). Bhosale is a promoter of the ABIL group of companies.

Avinash Bhosale, who reportedly has strong political links in Maharashtra, is a famous builder. His construction business is primarily based in Mumbai and Pune.

Yes Bank- DHFL fraud case

The former promoter and CEO of Yes Bank, Rana Kapoor, had entered into a criminal conspiracy with DHFL promoter and director Kapil Wadhawan and others in 2018-2019. The Bank invested Rs 3,700 crore in short-term debentures of DHFL. In return, the Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Limited (DHFL) allegedly paid kickbacks of Rs 600 crore to a firm controlled by Kapoor's wife and daughters.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has alleged that Rana had misused his position as Yes Bank's CEO to benefit his family. As per the CBI, loans worth Rs 30,000 crore were disbursed by the bank when he was at the helm of affairs. The Kapoor family was associated with 78 firms that were allegedly used for the flow of money.

Last month, CBI arrested the Managing Director of Radius Develops, Sanjay Chhabariya, in a cheating case related to Yes Bank-DHFL scam case. In the probe, it was revealed that a substantial of the Rs 3,000 crore that DHFL received from Yes Bank was diverted to the Radius group.

Delhi court grants bail to Wadhwan brothers in multi-crore scam

On May 13, a Delhi Court granted bail to Kapil and Dheer Wadhwan, ex-promoters of DHFL in the alleged multi-crore scam case.

While granting bail, Additional Sessions Judge Reetesh Singh said, "in the present case as well, the applicant/accused persons- Kapil Rajesh Wadhwab and Dheeraj Wadhawan were not arrested during the investigation. A supplementary charge sheet was filed against them without arrest. Investigation Officer (IO) in his reply to the bail applications has stated that there is no requirement of custody."