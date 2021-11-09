In Disturbing CCTV Video From Jodhpur, Speeding Uncontrolled Car Kills 1 & Injures 9

A major accident was witnessed in Rajasthan on Tuesday morning after a speeding Audi car rammed into several people on AIIMS Road in Jodhpur. The CCTV footage of the entire matter clearly showed how the Audi car, travelling at a high speed, mowed down several bikers and then went out of control entering a slum on the side of the road and causing massive destruction.

After the vehicle rammed into the people, one of the occupants of the hutments died on the spot, while 9 people were seriously injured. The injured are being treated at AIIMS Hospital in Jodhpur. The incident occurred in the Chaupasni Housing Board police station area of ​​Jodhpur.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot issued a statement on the matter calling the incident unfortunate. The CM said, "The incident is unfortunate. The priority is to save lives of those who are injured. We Will take full care of them."

As per the latest reports, the Basna Police station has taken the Audi driver into custody and the car has been seized. More details are awaited.