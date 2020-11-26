In Dramatic 'Dilli Chalo' Face-off, Farmers Toss Barricades Off Bridge, Cops Use Tear Gas

Haryana put up road barricades at its border with Punjab along the highway to Delhi as farmers gathered for their planned "Dilli Chalo" march on Thursday to protest against the Centre's new farm laws. In a sharp escalation even from the showdown witnessed the previous day, the farmers and the police faced-off over a river-bridge.

With the farmers amassing, the police deployed barricades and fired a water cannon. Very quickly, however, matters moved up a notch as the protesters picked up one of the metal barricades and tossed it off the bridge. As they moved to do so to another barricade, the police lobbed tear-gas. The crowd, however, responded by throwing the entire barricade off the bridge. Following that, as the police used lathis, the protesters who outnumbered the law enforcement, attempted to move the large trucks and tractors that have been parked on the bridge as a second level of barricading. The showdown is ongoing at the time of publishing.

#WATCH Police use tear gas shells to disperse farmers who are gathered at Shambhu border, near Ambala (Haryana) to proceed to Delhi to stage a demonstration against the farm laws pic.twitter.com/ER0w4HPg77 — ANI (@ANI) November 26, 2020

Kejriwal slams decision of now allowing farmers to protest

Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal criticised the Haryana Government's decision to prevent the farmers from protesting. In a tweet in Hindi, Kejriwal said, "instead of withdrawing the farm bills (now laws), farmers are being prevented from holding a peaceful demonstration, water cannon being used on them. Holding a peaceful demonstration is a constitutional right."

केंद्र सरकार के तीनों खेती बिल किसान विरोधी हैं। ये बिल वापिस लेने की बजाय किसानों को शांतिपूर्ण प्रदर्शन करने से रोका जा रहा है, उन पर वॉटर कैनन चलाई जा रही हैं। किसानों पर ये जुर्म बिलकुल ग़लत है। शांतिपूर्ण प्रदर्शन उनका संवैधानिक अधिकार है। — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) November 26, 2020

Haryana police used water cannons at least twice Wednesday to disperse protesting farmers and stop them from going to Delhi. The Haryana authorities also imposed prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CrPC in several parts of the state to prevent assembly of protesters. Police are keeping vigil over farmers with drones. Farmer bodies have said they will hold a dharna wherever stopped from moving towards the national capital.

The march to Delhi was called as Punjab farmers called off their weeks-long rail blockade for 15 days to allow the entry of essential items. The Central government has called the farmers who want a repeal of the farm laws for the second round of negotiations on December 3.

Farmers in Punjab have been staging several protests against the three new farm laws, passed by the central government in September this year. Parliament had passed the three agriculture Bills--The Farmers' and Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020 and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill, 2020. Several opposition parties have termed these legislations as anti-farmer.

