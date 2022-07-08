In East Ladakh, Chinese Fighter Jet Flew Close To Friction Point On LAC Last Month: Report

A Chinese Air Force aircraft flew very close to a friction point in the eastern Ladakh sector on the Line of Actual Control in the last week of June, as per ANI.

On one of the days at the end of June at around 4 a.m., an aircraft was spotted by the men on the ground, as well as the signals of it were detected by indigenous radars deployed in the border area. Soon after the possible air space violation was detected, the assets of the Indian Air Force got activated as per the standard operating procedures, sources said.

The incident took place at a time when the Chinese side is holding exercises involving its fighter jets and air defence weaponry including the S-400 air defence system in the areas bordering the Eastern Ladakh sector. The Chinese have a large number of fighter jets and unmanned aircraft deployed at positions near the Indian territory including the major airfields in Hotan and Gar Gunsa which have been upgraded immensely during the last two years.

Sources of the portal said the matter of aircraft coming close to Indian positions was taken up with the Chinese as per the east abolished mechanism and no incident has taken place after that. The particular incident was not a very serious one but such instances should be avoided by the other side as they can lead to possible escalation, they further said, adding that the aircraft came very close to the areas on the LAC which have seen confrontation between the Indian and Chinese sides during the ongoing military stand-off between the two sides since May 2020.

Galwan Valley clash

In the Kashmir region, India and China are separated by a de facto border - the Line of Actual Control (or LAC) - though it is poorly demarcated and patrolling soldiers often cross paths. On one side of the Line of Actual Control is Ladakh (part of which China lays claim to, as it does across various borders with multiple countries) and on the other is Aksai Chin, which is a sovereign part of India being squatted in by China for decades.

Tensions had been mounting in the Galwan Valley for several years, mainly given its strategic importance. However, in 2020, tension began to build when India noticed China's ramping up activities in the Galwan Valley. Both sides had gradually enhanced their military deployment by rushing in tens of thousands of soldiers along with heavy weaponry.

On June 15, the battle was sparked over a temporary bridge, which Indian soldiers had erected across a stream of the Galwan River three weeks earlier. Bound by 1996 & 2005 agreements not to use firearms during faceoffs, the soldiers of both sides fought in hand-to-hand combat armed with sticks, stones and metal bars, leading to the first casualties on that frontier for many decades.