In Emotion-laden Speech, PM Modi Flags Off India's Historic COVID-19 Vaccination drive

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday launched the pan-India rollout of COVID-19 vaccination drive via video conferencing. He said that everyone had only one question in their minds and that is "when will the vaccine be available?" PM Modi said that the vaccine is now available and the world's largest vaccination rollout will begin in a few minutes.

PM Modi recounts events of last year

"With self-confidence and self-reliance, we fought with the virus. The pledge that we will not let our confidence down in this battle is shown by every Indian," PM Modi said. "Today when we take a look at the last year, we realise that we have learnt a lot as a person, a family and as a nation. Today, when we start our vaccination drive, I want to remember those days when everyone wanted to do something but were not able to find a way due to Coronavirus," he said.

"This disease kept people away from their families. The mothers cried for their children and had to stay away. People could not meet their elderly admitted at hospitals. We could not bid adieu to those with proper rituals who died due to Corona," PM Modi said. The Prime Minister got emotional while talking about the hardships faced by healthcare and frontline workers during the pandemic.

"In the history of mankind, there were many pandemics, world wars, disasters but nobody imagined a disease like Coronavirus. Neither science nor society had experienced something like this before. Images from across the world were shocking. In such a situation, experts had questions regarding India but our population which was termed as our weakness turned into our strength," PM Modi said.

#LIVE | In the past there were pandemics, disasters, wars... but none foresaw the scale and scope of the Coronavirus pandemic: PM Modi recounts the events of the last year as he flags off the world's largest COVID-19 vaccination drive; Tune in to watch - https://t.co/rGQJsiKgt2 pic.twitter.com/OF4OoSR8cW — Republic (@republic) January 16, 2021

संकट के उसी समय में, निराशा के उसी वातावरण में, कोई आशा का भी संचार कर रहा था, हमें बचाने के लिए अपने प्राणों को संकट में डाल रहा था।



हमारे डॉक्टर, नर्स, पैरामेडिकल स्टाफ, एंबुलेंस ड्राइवर, आशा वर्कर, सफाई कर्मचारी, पुलिस और दूसरे Frontline Workers: PM#LargestVaccineDrive — PMO India (@PMOIndia) January 16, 2021

'I congratulate the countrymen on this occasion': PM Modi.

"The whole country was eagerly waiting to witness this day. Across the country, everyone was asking only one question that when will the Coronavirus vaccine be available. Now it is available and that too in a short span of time. In a few minutes, the world's largest vaccination programme will begin. I want to congratulate the countrymen on this occasion. The people involved in the making of the vaccine, the researchers, the scientists deserve all the praise," PM Modi said.

#BREAKING | Prime Minister Narendra Modi flags off the world's largest vaccination drive, with Indians all set for inoculation against COVID-19. Tune in to watch #LIVE, here - https://t.co/rGQJsiKgt2 pic.twitter.com/ttH5G7mt5Z — Republic (@republic) January 16, 2021

"Normally, it takes many years to make a vaccine but in such a short span of time, not one, but two 'Made in India' vaccines are ready. Meanwhile, the work on other vaccines is progressing at a fast pace. This is a living example of India's capability and talent. India's vaccination programme is based on a very important principle that those who are in need of the vaccine will get vaccinated first. Our doctors, nurses, medical & paramedical staff, sanitation workers in hospitals - be it private or hospital are entitled to get vaccinated. This will be done on priority," the Prime Minister said.

After this, people who have the responsibility of the nation's security like Armymen, police, fire brigade workers etc will be vaccinated, the Prime Minister said. He reiterated that the Central government will bear the cost of vaccinating these three crore people.

'30 crores to be vaccinated in the second phase': PM Modi

"I want to remind people of the country that two doses of the Corona vaccine are very important. Do not commit the mistake of only taking one dose. Experts have said that there should be a gap of one month between both vaccinations. You also have to remember that only after 14 days of taking the second dost, your body will start developing antibodies required to fight the virus. I request you not to make the mistake of taking off the mask and not maintaining social distancing after getting the first dose because immunity develops after the second dose," PM Narendra Modi said.

'It is essential to take both doses of COVID vaccine; immunity only 2 weeks after second dose,' says PM Modi in reminder to remain vigilant through the process; Tune in to watch #LIVE here - https://t.co/rGQJsiKgt2 pic.twitter.com/iFrvfDXFBH — Republic (@republic) January 16, 2021

"Such a vaccination drive at such a massive scale was never conducted in history. There are over 100 countries having less than 3 crore population and India is administering vaccination to 3 crore people in the first phase only. In the second phase, we've to take this number to 30 crores," he said. A total of 3006 session sites across all states and union territories were virtually connected during the launch. Around 100 beneficiaries will be vaccinated at each session site on an inaugural day, the Union Health Ministry said.

Vaccines for India are less expensive and more convenient to use than vaccine being used in many foreign nations: PM Modi highlights price and temperature control factors of vaccine; urges against falling prey to fearmongering; #LIVE here - https://t.co/rGQJsiKgt2 pic.twitter.com/WdGQiT68oY — Republic (@republic) January 16, 2021

The drugs regulatory body of India has currently approved two vaccines. Pune-based Serum Institute of India (SII) has developed the Covishield vaccine developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University while the Covaxin has been developed by Hyderabad's Bharat Biotech in collaboration with the Indian Medical Council of research (ICMR) and National Institute of Virology.

Delhi: A sanitation worker becomes the first person to receive COVID-19 vaccine jab at AIIMS. Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan is also present. pic.twitter.com/iDIVIKqvEi — ANI (@ANI) January 16, 2021

