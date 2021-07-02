In Farm Laws Row, Rakesh Tikait Reacts To Sharad Pawar's U-turn, Says 'Will Not Surrender'

After Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar on Thursday made a major U-turn and called for the need to make certain amendments in the three Farm Laws instead of complete rejection, Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait has hit back at Pawar, stating that they will not 'surrender.'

While speaking to Republic, BKU leader Rakesh Tikait said, "Won't agree to any amendment, we should give importance to changes instead talks should resume. We shall not surrender instead shall walk into the discussion with pride."

He added, "When the government is ready to surrender and accept our demands they can tell us. We did write a letter to the government along the same lines. We have not received any reply from them."

'Amend, Don't Reject': Sharad Pawar

While speaking at a private university program in Mumbai, Sharad Pawar said that parts of contention that were causing grievances to the farming community could be amended instead of the entire laws being scrapped. He also noted that details of the Farm Laws needed to be studied in detail first before arriving at a decision.

Pawar said, "Instead of rejecting the entire bill, we can demand amendment in the part about which the farmers have an objection."

Farmers protest followed by Red Fort Violence

The agitating farmers have been protesting against the Centre's three laws since November, last year, demanding a complete abrogation. The protests escalated after the agitating farmers broke down barricades and entered Delhi which led to a massive clash between protesters and the police. The farmers then hoisted the SKM flag at the Red Flag on Republic Day. After the violence witnessed on Republic Day, Delhi police sealed the borders of the national capital by cementing nails near barricades, deploying additional troops, adding barbed wires, etc at Ghazipur and Tikri borders, blocking complete access to the roads. The protests had cooled down due to the devastating second wave of COVID-19.