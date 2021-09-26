In First Visit As EAM, S. Jaishankar To Meet Mexican Counterpart Ebrard Casaubón

Indian Minister of External Affairs S. Jaishankar will be paying an official visit to Mexico from September 26-28. This visit of EAM Jaishnakar comes after an invitation from his Mexican counterpart Ebrard Casaubón. It is pertinent to mention that this is the first visit of India's EAM after he took over the office.

EAM Jaishankar's Mexico trip iternary

During the External Affairs Minister's visit to Mexico, he will be participating in the commemorative event of the 200th anniversary of the Consolidation of Mexican Independence. EAM Jaishanakar will also be joined by other world leaders while celebrating the 'bicentennial anniversary' since Mexico gained independence. In addition to his meeting with Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard, he will also be meeting the President of Mexico, H.E. Manuel López Obrador. EAM Jaishankar will also be involved in an interaction with several leading CEOs and the notable business communities in and around Mexico. Currently, Mexico is India’s second-largest trade partner in Latin America. It is also important to note that Mexico has been a member of the UNSC alongside India for the period 2021-22.

EAM met Japanese counterpart Toshimitsu Motegi at 76th UNGA; discussed Afghanistan

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday, 22 September, met with his Japanese counterpart Toshimitsu Motegi on the sidelines of the 76th UNGA session. Both the leaders had a 'good exchange' of views on Afghanistan. In a tweet, the EAM said that he appreciated the Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi's insights on Indo-Pacific issues.

The meeting between Jaishankar and Motegi happened after the two leaders participated in the foreign ministers' meeting of G4 countries, which also saw the participation of Brazil's Carlos Alberto Franco Ranca and Germany's Heiko Maas. Following the meeting, the ministers - S. Jaishankar and Toshimitsu Motegi - reaffirmed in a joint statement that it was indispensable to reform the Security Council through an expansion of both categories be it permanent or non-permanent seats, to enable the Security Council to better deal with the ever-complex and evolving challenges to the maintenance of international peace and security, and thereby to carry out its duties more effectively.

Image Credits - PTI/AP