Aviation Ministry Permits In-flight Meals; Unruly Passengers To Be Put On 'no-fly-list'

The Ministry of Aviation, on August 27, issued an order permitting airlines to serve pre-packed snacks, meals and beverages on domestic flights and hot meals on International flights. Amid the coronavirus pandemic, airlines were not allowed to serve in-flight meals since their resumption back in May. However, the DGCA reviewed the matter with regard to onward meal service and announced that the airlines may serve food depending on the duration of the flight.

The notice read, “Airlines, private aircraft and charter flight operators operating flights on international sectors may serve hot meals and limited beverages as per the standard practices”.

For the domestic flights, the Civil Aviation Ministry said, “Airlines may serve pre-packed snacks/ meals/ pre-packed beverages as per the policy of the Airlines depending on the duration of the flight time”.

Furthermore, the ministry said that only single-use disposable trays, plates and cutlery should be used while serving food or beverages in domestic and international flights. The notice said that the crew shall wear a fresh set of gloves for every meal/beverage service. The ministry permitted the aircraft operators to let passengers use the in-flight entertainment system on international/domestic flights as well.

’No-fly list’

According to ANI, the DGCA also asked airlines to put passengers on the ‘no-fly list’ if they refuse to wear a face mask in a flight. As per the newly updated guidelines, airlines can choose to put an unruly passenger on its no-fly list after internal deliberations. Subsequently, other airlines are also asked to follow the same suit in putting that passenger on their no-fly lists.

Meanwhile, scheduled international passenger flights continue to remain suspended until further notice. Although special international flights have been operating under the ‘Vande Bharat Mission’ and bilateral air bubble arrangement that have been signed with various countries. Domestic flights, on the other hand, resumed back in May, however, airlines are only allowed to operate 45 per cent of their pre-COVID flights.

