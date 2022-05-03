In Germany, PM Modi Recounts India's Shift From 'Work In Progress' Culture To Cohesiveness

Addressing a jam-packed hall in Berlin with 'Modi, Modi' reverberating in all corners, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, put before the Non-Residential Indians a picture of a 'new India'. PM Modi cited how it was all 'work in progress' back in the days when they visited India. Making it clear that he was not blaming anyone, the Indian Prime Minister opined that the budget was spent without any real outcome.

"If a road was made, then it's dug up for electricity, then for water. I just gave this example because you have been witness to this, and I will tell you it used to happen...It used to happen because the official of the government had no connect...Everyone has a record that I made this road, I initiated this water supply but the outcome remained 'Work in Progress'. To end this, we've made PM Gati Shakti master plan", he said, highlighting that the airports, railways and metro projects being worked on at 'scope, speed and scale'.

#LIVE | Once upon a time, when you'd visit, everything would be a 'Work In Progress'. I'm not criticising anyone... But it happens, a road is made, then it's dug up for electricity, then for water...: PM Modi in Germany's Berlin https://t.co/JPwEcxZN6E pic.twitter.com/czxj7rK8eQ — Republic (@republic) May 2, 2022

'The amount of work being done today was never done before'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted before the audience of hundreds and thousands that the amount of work being done today, was never before done.

"Today, in India, at record pace mobile towers are being set- 5 G is coming even in our country. In India, today, at record pace villages are being connected with optical fibre cables. Over 6 lakh villages will be connected tp the world by optical fibre cables, can you imagine?" PM Modi asked.

The Indian Prime Minister said, "The price of Internet data is so low in India that it is unbelievable for many nations. Last year, India's share was 40% in Real-time global digital payments...Now, in India, the need to travel with cash has almost come to an end. Even in far off vaillage, from your mobile phone you can initaiate any sort of any payment."

"Today, in governance the way technology is being used, it is a depiction of the new political feel of new India. Central, state & local self govt services are available online. Their over 10,000 services are avaialble online. Be it scholarship, payment to farmers, everything is transfered directly in accounts...Now, no PM will every say that I transfer Re1 from Delhi, and 25 paise reaches," he further said, taking a dig at Congress.

#LIVE | What hand ('panja') was that... that used to pull out 85%?: PM Modi in Germany's Berlin https://t.co/JPwEcxZN6E pic.twitter.com/IDAFlfEWPY — Republic (@republic) May 2, 2022

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also talked about India taking risks, 'innovating and inventing'. Throwing back to the time when India had 300-400 startups, he added, "Today there are over 68,000 startups in India, earlier there were only 200-400. Doesn't that make you proud? And today, all global parameters are saying dozens of startups have become unicorns, and many are becoming decacorns."

"It took decades to build one nation, one constitution'

Addressing the issue of Jammu & Kashmir, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "Look at the uniqueness of our country...earlier, the nation was one, but there were two constitutions. Why did it take you so long? In older times it was called tubelight. 7 decades past by in incsoporating one nation, one consitution...It's now that it has finally been incorportated."

#LIVE | For 70 years, there was one country but two Constitutions. Why did it take this long?: PM Modi in Germany's Berlin https://t.co/JPwEcxZN6E pic.twitter.com/le4SWHap81 — Republic (@republic) May 2, 2022

"Today, we also have on nation, one tax...Our Finance Minister is sitting right here. In April, I hope you know what happened- GST had record collection 1,68,000 crore. Made in India has become the driving force. A few days back we breach the record of 400 Billion Dollar export. That is because we beileve in Zero deffect, Zero effect policy-No defect in product no effect on environment," he said, adding that India is going global.

"During COVID phase, India sent medicines to over 100 countries to help them save lives. When India started making vaccines, we helped many other countries," he added.

Concluding his speech, he outlined that the new India is not something that 'Modi did' but something that '130 crore people did' and said, "Your contribution will play key role."