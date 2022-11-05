A shocking video of road rage has emerged from Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad where a bike was dragged by a car has gone viral on social media. The video of the entire incident was caught on camera after two bike riders followed the car and confronted the driver, but he refused to stop.

Car drags bike after the accident, sparks fly

The incident took place on Thursday night at around 11.30 pm in Ghaziabad's posh Indirapuram area when a car hit two motorcycle riders who were residents of Kaushambi as they fell on the road. The driver then didn't stop and dragged their motorcycle for over one kilometre. Fortunately, both the riders fell in the opposite direction of the car and survived the crash.

The accident video showed the speeding car dragging the bike which got stuck in the front bumper. Loud high-pitched squeaking noises can be heard and sparks were seen flying around.

While people on the bike who witnessed the accident chased down the driver and confronted him asking him to slow down. The bikers questioned the driver asking him to remove his car keys and step out of the car. However, the driver didn't pay heed to them and again sped off. This time around four to five bikers chased the driver as he took a U-turn to escape, but the people refused to give in and went behind him.

The police later caught the driver and sent the injured men to the hospital. Later, the two parties opted for a settlement as no FIR has been filed against the driver.

Swatantra Kumar Singh, DSP, Indirapuram, Ghaziabad, informed, "The car driver has been arrested and the vehicle has been seized. The bike owner is safe and further probe will take place".