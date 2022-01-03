Last Updated:

In Goa, 66 People Aboard Cordelia Cruise Ship Test Positive For COVID-19

As many as 66 people of the over 2,000 people aboard the Cordelia cruise ship, have tested positive for the COVID-19 virus. The ship is currently docked in Goa.

Written By
Anurag Roushan

Image: Twitter/@CordeliaCruises, Pixabay


As many as 66 people of the over 2,000 people aboard the Cordelia Cruise ship, tested positive for the COVID-19 virus. The Cordelia cruise ship had made headlines in the month of October over a drug raid case involving Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant, Munmun Dhamecha, and several others. As the testing continued on Monday, the ship has been docked in Goa after departure from Mumbai. The ship is docked near the Mormugao Port cruise terminal.

According to PTI, the cruise ship had been carrying a large number of New Year revellers. A medical team in Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) boarded the ship to conduct RT-PCR tests on passengers and crew members. According to officials, passengers were directed not to disembark from the ship until the results of the RT-PCR tests were announced. The passengers were tested after one of the crew members was found infected with the COVID-19 on Sunday (January 2).

COVID tally in Goa

The ship operator has been requested to run tests on all passengers, and they will not be permitted to depart if they are found to be infected with the Coronavirus, Goa Health Minister Vishwajit Rane told reporters on Sunday, as per PTI. According to official data, Goa recorded 388 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday (January 1), taking the total number of infections in the state to 1,81,570. Meanwhile, with one more death, the fatalities reached 3,523 in the state. 

Image: Twitter/@CordeliaCruises, Pixabay

READ | Goa issues COVID curbs; Casinos, cinema halls to work at 50% capacity amid Omicron scare
READ | Goa to test all international passengers for COVID-19 on arrival
READ | NCB arrests two women in connection with drug trafficking in Goa on New Year's eve
READ | Goa shuts schools, colleges amid COVID-19 surge; CM says night curfew will also be imposed
Tags: Goa, Cordelia cruise ship, COVID
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND