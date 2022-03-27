In Goa, Security Beefed Up Ahead Of CM Pramod Sawant's Swearing-in Ceremony On March 28

Ahead of the swearing-in ceremony of Goa CM designate Pramod Sawant, scheduled to be held on Monday, March 28, security arrangements have been tightened in the coastal state. The grand swearing-in ceremony will be organised at Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Stadium in Bambolim, with around 5000-6000 people expected to attend. The ceremony will reportedly take place around 11 am.

Goa Director-General of Police (DGP) Indradev Shukla on Sunday informed that a multi-tier security cover has been assured as the event will have in attendance Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP National President JP Nadda, and other BJP top brass leaders.

"Over 2,000 personnel have been deployed, drones to be used to maintain vigil in the sky. Specialized teams have been called in from outside the state. Indian Navy, Indian Coast Gaurd, along with Goa Coastal Police, will man the 105 kilometres stretch of Goa coast," DGP informed.

It is pertinent to mention here that the stadium, where the main event will take place, as well as at the INS Hansa and the Dabolim Airport, where VVIPs will arrive, are all covered by security. The DGP further stated that anyone attending the event should not wear a black dress or wear a black face mask. Sadanand Shet Tanavade, the BJP's state president, had previously verified this development.

Pramod Sawant take over as Goa CM for a second consecutive term

Meanwhile, sources informed that the main reason behind Pramod Sawant continuing in his post is BJP’s victory margin in the recently concluded Goa assembly elections. Under Sawant’s leadership, the party managed to win 20 seats out of 40 Assembly seats. The absolute majority is 21 seats, but BJP lost its seat in the St Andre constituency with a less margin of 77 votes.

Moreover, Pramod Sawant’s name for the top post was ratified by Goa BJP in-charge Devendra Fadnavis. On the other hand, Pramod Sawant retained the Sanquelim constituency by defeating Congress candidate Dharmesh Saglani by only over 650 votes, in what was a tight race. The BJP emerged as the largest party in Goa, winning 20 seats in the 40-member state assembly and decimated Congress to 11 seats.