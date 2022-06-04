In Gorakhpur, President Kovind Says 'religion & Governance Both Go Together', Praises Yogi

On his visit to Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur, President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday felicitated the Governor and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on the centenary year inauguration ceremony of Gita Press as well as all the officers and employees associated with it.

'Religion and governance both go together': President Kovind

While addressing the event, the President said, "The history of India has always been attached to religion. Our Kings and warriors have also followed religion with dedication. It used to be said that religion and Governance both go together, both are complementary to each other. It is applicable today as well, Yogi ji being the example, who is a Chief Minister, as well as the Head Priest of Gorakhnath temple, and that's a great thing."

Speaking about the event, President Kovind was also heard saying, "I was very happy to see your presence today. It is my good fortune that I got the opportunity to participate in the centenary year celebrations of Gita Press. Whether it is cooperation or coincidence, I cannot say, but somewhere I definitely believe that I must have done some merit in previous lives that I got the opportunity to participate in this fortunate ceremony. Congratulations to all the people associated with the press."

President Kovind 'breaks protocol' to welcome 'atithi' PM Modi

Meanwhile, on Friday, Paraunkh, a remote village in UP’s Kanpur, witnessed an unusual sight when President Ram Nath Kovind broke the protocol to receive Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his native place. While delivering a speech later, PM Modi recalled President Kovind as saying, "I came to the helipad personally since you are an “Atithi (guest) of my village”.

The Prime Minister added that though he felt embarrassed by the gesture, it showed that the President embodied both constitutional values as well as cultural values. "The President has shown as an example of how the sanskar of “atithi devo bhava (the guest is equivalent to god) is in our veins," said PM Modi, who was on a brief visit to the state.