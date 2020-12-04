In Gorakhpur With CM Yogi, CDS Rawat Pitches Education In Line With Indian Culture, Values

Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat recalled his school days and said that education in his time was much different than today. He further added that back when he was in school about 45 years ago, they did not have access to the technology and gadgets like computers, smartphones and the internet, that today's kids have. CDS Bipin Rawat made the statement while speaking at the 2020 Foundation Week celebrations of Maharana Pratap Education Council, that is run by the Gorakhnath Temple, alongside Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath at Gorakhpur.

"Colonisation changed our thinking"

Speaking further CDS General Bipin Rawat highlighted the importance of Indian values, culture and belief system. Calling the students present at the event lucky for being able to receive education and knowledge that is in line with the Indian values and belief system, General Rawat said that Indian culture and values changed due to colonisation but it's time to take back control. He also took the opportunity to thank his teachers for helping him reach where he is today while asking the students to value their teachers for the efforts that they put to impart education.

"Being a part of this event, I have the opportunity to proudly inform you (students) that you are lucky to have the opportunity to receive education in line with the Indian values and belief system. Our true culture, values and thinking have changed over the years after being colonised in the past but now the time has come for us to find our identity again and rediscover our culture and focus on it. We also need to focus on ensuring coordination between educational bodies and our culture and values," said CDS Gen Bipin Rawat.

Speaking further at the 2020 Foundation Week celebrations of Maharana Pratap Education Council in Gorakhpur, CDS Gen Rawat asserted that India will soon be established as 'New India'. Highlighting the economic, educational and social development in the nation along with urbanisation and technological advancement, Rawat said that it goes to show that India has a 'bright future ahead'. At the same time, he also pointed out that the students and youth are the future of the nation and need to be capable, honest and hardworking in order to take the nation ahead.

"Our country is going to be established as 'New India' soon. Looking at our economic, educational and social development as well as the urbanisation and technological advancements, I can say that our country has a bright future. But for this, it is essential that the students, who are the future of the nation understand their contribution. The development and growth of India depend on the students and their capabilities. Your dedication, honesty, hard work and efforts will help India develop. Remember, the future of our nation is in your hands," said CDS General Bipin Rawat.

On Thursday, CDS General Bipin Rawat, accompanied by UP CM Yogi Adityanath, visited the Gorakhnath temple in Gorakhpur and offered prayers. While General Rawat is on a two-day tour of Gorakhpur, CM Yogi Adityanath who was the MP of Gorakhpur for 2 decades is there for a three-day visit. On December 5, the UP CM will inaugurate the Udyog Bhawan and distribute appointment letters to the newly appointed teachers as well.

(With inputs from ANI)