In Gujarat, 'Crocodile Commandos' Airdropped By BSF To Hunt Down Pakistani Intruders

In a massive search operation along the Indo-Pakistan border, the Border Security Force (BSF) on Thursday airdropped 'Creek Crocodile Commandos' to nab Pakistani fishermen hiding in the Harami Nala area of Gujarat. The specialised unit of commandos was deployed after 11 Pakistani boats were seized in the border state.

According to a BSF officer, after eight Pakistani boats were spotted during routine aerial surveillance of the Harami Nala area through drones on Wednesday, intruders sensed the situation and jumped off from their boats to escape. DIG BSF, Bhuj, immediately launched a massive search operation in the area spread over almost 300 square kilometres. On Thursday, three more boats were nabbed.

A team has been sent through fast attack crafts to detain suspected persons, in an operation that has lasted more than 30 hours. "They are still hiding in the area because the entire area is under the strict watch of BSF since then," a senior BSF officer told ANI.

Crocodile Comandos airdropped to hunt Pakistani intruders

In continuation of the search operation, now 'Creek Crocodile Comandos' have been airdropped from an Indian Air Force helicopter to search the hiding fishermen in the creek area of Bhuj. "There is no chance the Pakistani fishermen could escape from the area," said the officer.

Three groups of commandos have been airdropped by the Air Force helicopters from three different directions. From Gandhinagar, GS Malik, IPS, IG BSF Gujarat Frontier has also reached Kutch to personally monitor the massive search operation. The Crocodile Commandos are closing in on where the Pakistanis are hiding, the officer revealed.

"The commandos are part of a specialised unit of the BSF for patrolling and operational duties in the creek areas of the Rann of Kutch. Extreme marshy area, mangroves and tidal waters are making the task of the troops challenging. The operation is in progress," he added.

