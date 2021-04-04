In Gujarat, Gold Nose-pins, Hand Blenders & Company Vaccination Drives As Cases Skyrocket

To encourage people to get inoculated against COVID-19, the goldsmith community in Gujarat's Rajkot is offering nose-pins made of gold to women and hand blenders to men getting vaccine doses at their vaccination camp.

Meanwhile, a Surat-based company has launched a free week-long COVID-19 vaccination drive for its employees. "They either have to take vaccine or get tested after every 3 days else won't be allowed to work. Hopefully, it'd encourage all to get vaccinated," said the company director.

Several attempts are being made by several professionals and experts in Gujarat to motivate those who are eligible for the COVID-19 vaccination. On April 1, the third phase of vaccination in India began in which people aged 45 or above without any comorbidities are eligible to get vaccinated. The vaccination drive in India started in January as healthcare workers and frontline workers were vaccinated. It was followed by the second phase in which senior citizens (above 60 years of age) and people aged 45 or older with comorbidities were eligible.

COVID-19 Cases In Gujarat

Gujarat on Saturday reported 2,815 COVID-19 cases, the highest single-day addition, taking its tally to 3,15,563, an official said. Friday's outbreak record of 2,640 stands broken in less than 24 hours, an indicator of the sharp surge the state is witnessing over the past few days, as per officials. The state's death toll rose by 13 to touch 4,552 during the day, while the recovery count reached 2,96,713, or 94.03 percent of the caseload after 2,063 people were discharged. A government release said 3,71,055 people were given the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on Saturday, while 32,624 people in the 45 plus age group got the second dose.

COVID-19 Cases In India

India reported 93,249 new COVID-19 cases, 60,048 discharges, and 513 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per the Union Health Ministry.

Total cases: 1,24,85,509

Total recoveries: 1,16,29,289

Active cases: 6,91,597

Death toll: 1,64,623

Total vaccination: 7,59,79,651

(With Agency Inputs)

Image: ANI