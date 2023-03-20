In Gujarat, Nepalese National Beaten To Death On Suspicion Of Being A Thief; 10 Detained

In a shocking incident, a 35-year-old Nepal national was beaten to death on suspicion of being a thief. The incident took place in a village in Gujarat's Ahmedabad district. At least 10 men have been detained in connection with the attack on Monday.

"The deceased have been identified as Kulman Gagan, a resident of Surkhet region in Nepal. The man was allegedly thrashed by a mob of around 20 men at Jivanpura village of Sanand taluka in the early hours of Sunday," Ahmedabad Superintendent of Police Amit Vasava was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

Video emerged of the attack, as it was shot by the villagers. In the video, the victim was seen begging the attackers for mercy, however, they continued to beat him up with sticks.

"We have registered an FIR on the charges of murder and detained 10 persons, all residents of Jivanpura, suspected to be involved in the lynching," Ahmedabad SP said.

Victim attacked on suspicion of being a thief

The 35-year-old victim was caught by villagers in Ahmedabad district when he was allegedly trying to enter a house in the village. The police informed that villagers suspected the victim of being a thief and started thrashing him. He was then tied to an electricity pole and beaten with sticks, following which he eventually died due to the injuries.

Gagan's body was found by a jogger near the village on Sunday morning, Ahmedabad Superintendent of Police Amit Vasava said, adding that the victim used to work as a security guard, but was unemployed for a few months.

Vasava added that the suspects have admitted to thrashing Gaganon after suspecting him of being a thief.