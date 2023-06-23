In Gujarat, Nexus Of Illegal Activities Involving Bangladeshi Nationals Busted

The Special Operations Group (SOG) of Sabarkantha district police have made another breakthrough in their efforts to combat illegal activities involving Bangladeshi citizens associated with the Islamic State Khorasan Province (ISKP). The police have managed to arrest one more accused identified as Muhammad Mia from a local factory in Himmatnagar. With this latest arrest, the total number of arrested illegal nationals have risen to nine, including the four previously apprehended accused.

Gujarat ATS had busted links of the Al-Qaeda network

A senior official of the Sabarkantha police said, "We suspect a larger network of illegal nationals and radicalisation that they are doing in various pockets. We need time with all of the suspects together to be confronted to also uncover other links. We had seen earlier in Ahmedabad as well, several of them had been busted."

There will be a deeper investigation by the Anti Terrorist Squad (ATS) of Gujarat Police over the radicalisation of youngsters and illegal entry into the country via Gujarat. Especially, the links of the network that had been busted earlier by the ATS are being looked into. It was being alleged that this network was functioning and following the Al-Qaeda network. "There will be more suspects we know of, because there are several illegal activities being carried out by these nationals who have been residing illegally," a senior official of the Gujarat ATS said.