In Gujarat, Smriti Irani Tears Into Rahul Gandhi, Says He Walked With 'tukde-tukde Gang'

Ahead of next month's assembly elections in Gujarat, Union Minister Smriti Irani on Monday tore into Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra and accused Rahul Gandhi of walking with the Tukde Tukde gang.

She also alleged that Rahul walked with those who showed David Coleman Headley the way to India and with Medha Patkar who tried to stop the Narmada project.

In the final hours of campaigning, Smriti Irani said, "Rahul Gandhi is walking with those who showed David Coleman Headley the way to India. He is walking with Medha Patkar who stopped Narmada waters. Rahul Gandhi is walking with the Tukde Tukde gang. I'm requesting you to not give even one vote to Congress and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)."

Activist Medha Patkar, who spearheaded the Narmada Bachao Aandolan, had joined Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra in Maharashtra.

PM Modi stings Congress hard ahead of Gujarat polls

Her attack comes a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi accused Congress of supporting terrorism for 'vote bank' politics. He also alleged that terrorism was at its peak when Congress-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA) was at the centre.

PM Modi said, "During the Batla House encounter, Congress leaders cried in support of terrorists. Even terrorism is a vote bank for Congress. It's not just Congress now, several such parties have risen, who believe in politics of shortcut and appeasement."

The Prime Minister added, "Gujarat had for a long time been a target of terrorism. The people of Gujarat were killed in explosions in Surat and Ahmedabad. Congress was at the Centre then, we asked them to target terrorism but they targeted me instead. Terrorism was at its peak in the country."

Moreover, he told people that their vote in the 2014 general elections created a lot of difference in killing terrorism in the country. "Let alone the cities of the country, terrorists have to think a lot even before attacking our borders. But Congress questions our surgical strike."

The Assembly elections in Gujarat are being held in two phases- December 1 and December 5. The votes will be counted on December 8.