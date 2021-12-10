In Gujarat, Wife And Brother-in-law Of NRI Omicron Patient Test Positive For COVID Variant

The wife and brother-in-law of an NRI male who was confirmed with being infected with the Omicron strain of COVID-19 have also now tested positive for the variant in Gujarat. As confirmed by the officials of the Jamnagar Municipal Corporation on Friday, Gujarat now stands with three Omicron patients and they are shifted to a special Omicron ward created in the state-run Guru Gobind Singh Government Hospital.

Apart from that, the JMC officials in a release informed that the confirmation was established after the genome sequencing of the swap samples of both the patients, who earlier tested positive for COVID-19 after the NRI's return.

As a preventive measure, the municipal corporation has also declared the residential society where the family resides a 'micro containment zone' and further restricted the movement of people by putting barricades. Notably, no family members or the students who used to come to take tuitions from the man's brother-in-law have tested positive.

NRI in Jamnagar tested positive for Omicron variant

Earlier on December 4, the 72-year-old NRI man who arrived in Jamnagar from Zimbabwe was confirmed to be the first case of Omicron variant in Gujarat. Immediately after that, the samples of all the nine members of his family were sent for testing after which the 45-year-old wife and 35-year-old brother-in-law's reports came Covid positive while the rest tested negative.

The NRI man who is a resident of Zimbabwe came to Ahmedabad on November 28 and developed Covid symptoms. Later, his reports came positive after which he was hospitalized in Jamnagar and then was confirmed of being infected with the variant. After this, the swab samples of his family members were again sent for genome sequencing at the Gujarat Biotechnology Research Centre in Gandhinagar which later confirmed the status of his wife and brother-in-law.