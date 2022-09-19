In Gujarat, Woman Discovers After 8 Years Of Marriage That Her Husband Was Female By Birth

A bizarre incident of a woman discovering, after several years of marriage, that her spouse was a female by birth, has surfaced in the Vadodra district of Gujarat.

The matter came to light after a Sayajiganj resident filed a complaint against her husband Viraj at the Gotri police station in the city after learning the details of his surgery, which was performed in 2020.

According to the woman's complaint, her spouse was originally a woman who underwent sex-change surgery and hid the fact from her for the first eight years of their marriage, since 2014.

'She knew everything'

However, the lady’s husband, Dr Viraj Vardhan from Delhi, who has accepted that he was a female by birth and later trans-gendered before the marriage, refuted the allegations of his wife and said that she knew everything prior to the marriage as he had made her aware that he had undergone Gender-reassignment surgery.

Vardhan claimed that he also told her about the three stages that were yet to be performed.

“She knew everything. She had said that she and her daughter are very much attached to me," Viraj alias Vijeta said.

"I officially adopted her daughter. She had even broken the engagement demanding a house before marriage and after nine years she claims that she doesn’t even know her husband’s body," he said.

FIR filed against Viraj

The complainant claims that although the accused Viraj, who was from Delhi, married the woman from Vadodara, they never had "relations like those of a husband and wife."

Following the discovery of the pertinent information, the police filed a First Information Report in the case and brought Viraj, alias Vijeta, from Delhi to Vadodara.

According to the woman's attorney, Siddhartha Pawar, the couple met online on a matrimonial site before being married, and when both families met in Vadodara, none of the females from the accused's family had made the information public. The mother and sister of the accused have also been named in a police complaint for allegedly hiding the truth.

Image: PTI