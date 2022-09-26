The antics of animals are the best source of entertainment and joy for people. Many of these situations are captured and quickly become popular talking points on social media and viral. A similar video wherein an elephant joins Indian Army jawans on the soccer field in Guwahati is doing rounds on the internet.

The incident took place in the Narengi cantonment area in Assam's Guwahati when an elephant entered the football playfield on Sunday and interrupted the ongoing play. In the clip, the jumbo is seen entering the soccer ground making the Indian Army personnel stop the ongoing game midway as the animal takes the silent walk. While walking past the football, the giant notice it and surprisingly walks back to show some fantastic dribbling skills as it kicks the ball twice.

Reacting to this viral video of jumbo playing with army personnel, one of the Twitter users said that people will soon see an upcoming football star from the state of Assam.

In today’s episode of Elephants at Odd Places, you will see an upcoming football star from Assam. No wonder the @FIFAWorldCup 2022 is around.#elephants #assam #Guwahati https://t.co/txlvMSZXhF — sayan banerjee (@sayan12011991) September 26, 2022

Notably, the Narengi Cantonment area in Guwahati is situated close to an elephant habitat and corridor and often one can see the wild elephants roam in the cantonment area which shows a perfect example of the coexistence of humans and wildlife.