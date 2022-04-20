In Guwahati, Leopard On The Prowl Attacks Woman; Tranquilised By Assam Forest Department

A video that has gone viral on social media shows a leopard being tranquilised by the Assam Forest Department officials after it attacked a woman. The incident took place on Tuesday morning in Maligaon's densely-populated residential area Pandu Loco Colony in Guwahati, and the woman sustained grievous injuries.

The video was shared by the Assam Forest Department, wherein the wild cat was seen resting on top of a jackfruit tree on a housing campus. Forest department officials reached the area immediately after being alerted following which the leopard was taken to Assam State Zoo for treatment.

Leopard attacks woman in Guwahati

The terrifying incident that took place in Assam has left people petrified. The leopard is believed to have strayed into the area from the nearby hills. Forest Department authorities have requested local residents to stay indoors and keep doors and windows shut. This is not the first time when a leopard has strayed into a residential area. Such incidents have become common in this area of the city as it is surrounded by forest land. It is believed that most of the time, these wild cats enter the residential areas in search of food.

The video has accumulated several views and retweets. However, the incident has left the people residing in the Pandu locality horrified. Previously, a leopard in Palghar, whose legs had injury marks due to entanglement in a snare, was rescued by the forest department along with a team from Mumbai's Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP) from Kashid Kopar village, an official said. According to the official, the leopard was spotted by residents, whose houses are located near a forest, four days ago after which they informed the police as well as the forest department. However, it did not attack any of the villagers.

Image: Twitter/@AssamForest