In Gyanvapi Mosque Case, Varanasi District Court Adjourns Hearing Until July 12

The Varanasi District and Sessions court, in the Gyanvapi Mosque-Kashi Vishwanath temple complex issue has adjourned the hearing in the case till July 12.

Advocate Abhay Nath Yadav, representing the Muslim side in the case, has so far presented 47 of the 51 points mentioned in their plea questioning the maintainability of the suit filed by the Hindu parties seeking to worship at the Mosque.

The District and Session Judge has been holding hearings in the case, post the Supreme Court order dated May 20. The apex court, looking at the “complexities” and “sensitivity” of the issue, had held that it is better if a senior judicial officer with experience handles this case.

Shivling found in Gyanvapi Mosque

The present legal battle began with a petition filed seeking permission for daily worship and observance of rituals of Goddess Shringar Gauri, Lord Ganesha, Lord Hanuman and Nandi located at the back of the western wall of the Gyanvapi Mosque. The petitioners contended that Goddess Shringar Gauri existed at the spot since times immemorial and urged the court to ascertain the same.

On April 26, Varanasi's Civil Judge (Senior Division) Ravi Kumar Diwakar ordered a videography survey to ascertain the petitioners' claim. While a team led by court commissioner Ajay Kumar Mishra conducted a partial survey of some areas outside the Mosque on May 6, they were prevented from entering the Mosque complex the next day owing to a dispute over the interpretation of the court order.

Finally, the court allowed the videography survey of the Mosque premises, which was completed on May 16. In the report of the survey accessed, there is a mention of a Shivling being found in the 'wazu khana' in the disputed premises.

In a big claim, the counsel of the Hindu side, Vishnu Shankar Jain, said that the Shivling which was found by the team of the Advocate Commissioner during the survey of the disputed premises had been 'damaged'. "They have actually damaged the Shivling that they are referring to as a fountain. The 63-cm hole found in the structure has actually been done by them. They had kept a Chakri sort of a thing atop...the 5 cages made up of cement that you are seeing is their doing..." Jain said.