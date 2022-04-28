In Haryana's Jhajjar, Ammonia Gas Leak Reported In Factory; 5 Admitted To Hospital

A gas leak was reported near an Indane Gas Agency in the Jhajjar district of Haryana on Thursday evening, causing panic among the local residents. Republic has learned that the panic was caused due to ammonia gas leakage at a 'Kathha' making plant following which the residents complained of breathing issues. In several videos that emerged following the incident, the locals were seen with face masks and cloth covering their faces.

Fire tenders also reached the spot along with several police officials. According to sources, five people have been admitted to the hospital so far.

(This is a developing story. More details are awaited)