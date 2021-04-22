In Haryana, 1710 Doses Of COVID-19 Vaccine Stolen From Civil Hospital In Jind District

In a shocking incident, 1,710 doses of COVID-19 vaccine were stolen from PPC centre of a civil Hospital in Haryana's Jind district. Additionally, as per the officials, some important files have been stolen as well. This comes at a time when India is fighting a serious battle with COVID-19 pandemic. Jind on Wednesday reported 344 fresh COVID-19 cases.

The officials informed that doses of both Covishield and Covaxin were stolen.

"1270 of Covishield and 440 of Covaxin are stolen from PPC centre. Few important files have also been stolen," an official from the centre added.

"I will check the main sources as well that keeps entire area's supply. I'll also inform officials," added the government official. He lastly assured that proper inquiry will be conducted on the matter.

Haryana vaccination drive

The state managed to bring down the wastage rate of vaccines from 9.43% in January-end to 5.65% now. Moreover, the state reportedly conducted an official meeting to discuss the 'vaccination for all' drive starting from May 1 with an aim to vaccinate maximum people.

However, Haryana continues to report record-breaking fresh COVID-19 cases with more than 9000 cases on Wednesday taking the total tally to 381,247 cases and 45 deaths in 24 hours. Haryana is additionally facing a challenge due to the rising number of double mutant and UK variant cases. A total of 3,928 people recovered on Wednesday with active cases which are more than 50K. The districts of Faridabad, Sonepat, Hisar, Panchkula and Jind are reporting higher number of cases.

Farmers' protest underway

Amid COVID-19 crisis and the newly-faced situation of vaccines getting stolen, farmers' protest is another worry for government and health officials. The government officials of the state are in deep concern as farmers continue to gather in large numbers to protest against the new farm' law. Farmers are currently protesting at Singhu, Tikri, and Ghaziabad borders and Samyukta Kisan Morcha has been approaching maximum people to reach the protest site to intensify the agitation.

(inputs from ANI)