In Haryana, LoP Hooda Accuses BJP For Bribery In Recruitment Services

Haryana Leader of the Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda accused the state BJO unit on Saturday that the party of camouflaging recruitment scams, Hooda attested, 'every job is on sale'.

Former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Saturday slammed the BJP-led state government over the alleged recruitment scams, saying every job is on "sale". On that Hooda said, "Every job in the present government is for sale. People engaged in the business of jobs are making lakhs and crores,"

Hooda went on to add, "For the past many years, the government is constantly trying to "hide the scams" in recruitment but the "cupboard is so full of skeletons that the government is not able to cover them all, even if it wants to", alleged Hooda. “

Haryana Leader of the Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda while targeting the BJP alleged that when the government tried to hide one scam, another comes to the fore. Hooda alleged, "When the government tries to hide one scam, another comes to the fore and when they try to save one accused, the other gets trapped,"

It is pertinent to note here that LoP Bhupinder Singh Hooda accusation against the BJP-led government in Haryana came days after the state vigilance bureau arrested a deputy secretary of the Haryana Public Service Commission and two others for allegedly manipulating marks of candidates who appeared for a written examination for the recruitment of dental surgeons.

The Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda in the Haryana assembly said the Congress has been continuously raising its voice over the issue. There has been a strong demand to get paper leaks and recruitment scams investigated by the CBI, Bhupinder Singh Hooda said while, adding that even the home minister supported the demands but the government neither accepted the demand of the opposition nor of its home minister, he said.

Former Haryana CM and Congress leader Bhupinder Hooda on Saturday said that the government should buy the stubble from farmers so that they won't be compelled to burn it. Taking to his Twitter handle, Hooda wrote "Farmers are forced to burn it. Government should fix the Minimum Support Price on this, buy it from farmers and use it for other purposes like power generation."

(Image Credits - PTI)



(With inputs from PTI)