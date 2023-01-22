In Haryana's Yamunanagar, Locals Parade Three Youth Half-naked For Alleged Stealing

In a shocking incident from Haryana, three boys who had been accused of stealing were paraded half-naked around the streets of Kharwan village in Yamunanagar by the locals. The incident took place on Friday after the three accused who had allegedly stolen iron items from a shop in the area were caught when they reached a scrap buyer in the village to sell those items.

After the matter reached the village Panchayat, the accused's parents were called and informed of the stealing incident. According to the Haryana police officials, the parents of the accused boys demanded a unique punishment to teach their children a lesson. Following this, the three accused were paraded half-naked around the village streets.

The villagers followed the three accused boys during the parade, and some residents also made videos of the incident. These videos went viral, following which the police reached the spot and started an investigation into the matter.

'Youth addicted to drugs': Locals

Narrating the whole incident, one of the residents of the village, Ratan Singh said, "After stealing, the boys were on their way to the scrap buyer’s shop where they were caught. The matter was taken to the Sarpanch and the parents of the accused were called. The three boys accepted their crime," ANI reported. Some of the locals have also alleged that the accused boys were addicted to drugs and they had committed such thefts in the village before.

(With inputs from ANI)