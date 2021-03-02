In Hathras, Father Of Girl Molested 2 Yrs Ago Killed By Accused; 2 Arrested & NSA Invoked

In a shocking incident, the father of a girl who was allegedly molested two years ago was shot dead by the accused on Monday at Sasni village in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras district. As per reports, the deceased had filed a case of molestation in July 2018 against the accused. According to the local police, an FIR has been registered against 4 named accused, 2 of whom have already been arrested.

Hathras: A man was shot dead by another man against whom the former had filed a case of molestation in July 2018, in a village in Sasni area yesterday. FIR registered against 4 named accused, 2 of whom have been arrested. pic.twitter.com/VJCZ1RT5T0 — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 2, 2021

Police say, "Wife & aunt of main accused and both daughters of deceased had gone to temple. They argued there over the old case. Accused & the man (deceased) came there later, argued & accused shot at the latter who died while being taken to hospital. Teams formed to nab them." pic.twitter.com/qWn5cXGjG1 — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 2, 2021

While speaking to ANI, the UP Police said that there was an argument between the accused and the deceased, after which the accused shot the latter, who died while being taken to the hospital. Giving out further details of the incident, the Police said, "Wife & aunt of main accused and both daughters of deceased had gone to temple. They argued there over the old case (. Accused & the man (deceased) came there later, argued & accused shot at the latter who died while being taken to hospital. Teams formed to nab them."

According to sources, tight security has been deployed in the village and NSA (National Security Act) has been invoked against the main accused.

Deceased's daughter begs for justice

In a heart-wrenching video, the daughter of the man who was shot dead by her harasser is seen begging for justice. The girl in the video said that her father had filed a complaint against the main accused, Gaurav Sharma, in 2018 on charges of molestation. She further said that irked by this, Gaurav along with others on Monday evening shot her father after an argument over the case. The inconsolable girl in her video was heard saying that the accused had shot her father in the chest and back.

Urging the Uttar Pradesh Police with folded hands to take strict action against the accused, she said, "Please, I need justice. First, he committed chedkhani (molestation) with me and then when my father lodged a case against him, he killed him out of annoyance.

Congress targets CM Yogi Adityanath

Hitting out at Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Congress party on Tuesday morning took to Twitter and wrote, "CM Yogi Adityanath it is morning now. If you have woken up from your sleep then the daughter is telling the name of the culprit. Will there be an arrest or will there be a conspiracy to defame the daughter of Hathras?"

