In Hathras Tape, Alleged Congress Middleman 'tutors' Victim's Kin: 'say They Pressured Us'

Amid the massive political protest against the Yogi government over the horrific Hathras gangrape, Republic TV on Friday has accessed two tapes of a conversation between an alleged Congress middleman and a person close to the victim's family. The undated conversation which is currently circulating on social media reveals the alleged Congress middleman seemingly instructing the family's close friend to tell Congress Uttar Pradesh General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi that the authorities were pressurizing them to accept the ex-gratia amount.

Massive protests are currently occurring at Delhi's Jantar Mantar over the gangrape of a 19-year-old Dalit woman by four upper-caste men. Hathras district has been sealed with the police not allowing media people or politicians to enter till the SIT constituted by CM Adityanath completes its probe.

Hathras victim's 'family friend' & Congress middleman's conversation

The alleged Congress middleman asks the family friend 'who is present at the victim's house?' to which he replies, "The SIT team is here. People from Congress are also there." In response, the alleged Congress middleman says, "Three of them (likely a reference to the 3 members of the SIT) must have come. If anyone takes you anywhere, do not go. Priyanka Gandhi will come to your home. If they tell you to go to Hathras, do not go anywhere."

Moreover, when the family friend says that the victim's family were very scared, the man at the other end of the line adds, "Tell that police is not allowing media to come there. Ask, have they been kept for our protection or Thakurs' protection? Tell them everything."

Instructing the family friend to record a video when Priyanka Gandhi visits the victim's home, he adds, "Ask them- 'are they doing this to weaken us?' I will do some jugaad with the media here. Also, tell them that we don't want any compensation."

Hathras horror: CM Yogi Adityanath vows to 'set an example' with strict punishment

Priyanka & Rahul Gandhi attempt to visit kin

On Thursday, Congress mounted a massive protest against the Yogi govt led by the Gandhi siblings - Rahul and Priyanka walking towards Hathras after their convoy was halted. With the district magistrate imposing section 144 in Hathras for a month, the Gandhis and their retinue which included Congress leaders - Adhir Ranjan Chaudhary, KC Venugopal and Randeep Surjewala - as well as an estimated 5000 Congress workers were stopped from entering and then detained by UP police - citing lockdown violation. They were held up by the Noida police briefly, before being let go. Following this, on Friday, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra held a prayer meeting for the victim in Delhi's Valmiki temple.

Hathras Police affirm 'no media entry till SIT in village' as netas attempt to meet kin

What is the Hathras rape case?

A 19-year-old Dalit woman was allegedly raped by four upper-caste men in Hathras on September 14 in a field, leaving her in a critical condition. When her condition worsened, she was referred to AIIMS but was admitted to Safdarjung hospital in Delhi on Monday with spinal cord injuries, paralysis and cuts in her tongue. She died around 3 am on Tuesday. However, in the autopsy report that was issued on Thursday, there was a conspicuous absence of the mention of rape. Subsequently, the police have claimed that the Hathras gangrape victim was 'not raped', with the postmortem report stating 'neck injury and trauma' as the cause of death, and also that no traces of sperm were found in her private parts.

Priyanka Gandhi attends prayer meet for Hathras victim at Delhi's Valmiki temple

The case took yet another unexpected and ugly turn when UP police cremated the victim's body at 2:30 AM on Wednesday, allegedly without the family's consent, which has been refuted by the police. The Allahabad High Court has taken a suo moto cognizance of the case and sought a response from senior state officials by October 12. Yogi Adityanath had earlier constituted a 3-member SIT to probe and file a report within 7 days and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 25 lakh and a house along with a government job to one family member. He had tweeted informing about a conversation with the Prime Minister wherein PM Modi had ordered strict action in the matter.