In Hijab Row, Karnataka HC Requests Students To Maintain Peace; Hearing To Resume Today

The Karnataka High Court on Tuesday heard four petitions raising the ban on wearing Hijabs across educational institutions in the state. While hearing the petition, the bench headed by Justice Krishna S Dixit noted that all emotions will be kept aside and the court will go by what the Constitution says.

"We will go by reason, by law, not by passion or emotions. We will go by what Constitution says. Constitution is greater than the Bhagavad Gita for me," Justice Dixit stated.

'State can't control freedom on ground of public order': Petitioner

Senior Advocate Devadatt Kamat appearing on behalf of the petitioners asserted that wearing a headscarf was an essential part of Islam, prescribed by the holy Quran. Kamat asserted that wearing a hijab is protected by Right to Expression under Article 19(1)(a) and is a facet of Right to Privacy recognised as part of Article 21 by Puttaswamy judgment of the Supreme Court. The government order is outside the scope of Karnataka Education Rules and State has no jurisdiction to issue the same, he argued.

"State can say 'public order' with respect to any religious practice. Every religious practice can be stopped by State citing public order if they want to. The Court has to separate the wheat from the chaff," said Kamat. "If it is public order issue, how is it that public order is affected only when they enter school wearing hijab and not outside?" he questioned.

The advocate also referred to Supreme Court judgements on public order which held that 'public order' is not synonymous with 'law and order. Citing a judgement by Justice Nariman, he noted that the state cannot curtail the fundamental rights of people merely on the ground of public order.

"There might be an argument that 'education is a secular activity, why can't they (girl students) do religious practises at home.' But Secularism in India is different. We practice positive secularism in India," he said drawing comparisons with secularism practised in the West.

What the State has argued

While presenting the arguments for the Karnataka Government, the Advocate General said that autonomy is given to colleges to decide uniforms. Asserting that the state had not intervened in the matter, the Advocate General added that the students who want relaxation should approach the College Development Committee.

He also raised a strong objection to Kamat's submission that hijab-wearing girls are made to sit separately like 'religious apartheid' saying that such statements can have far-reaching consequences in a country like India.

The AG also requested the court to pass an interim order requesting students to refrain from holding protests and bandhs.

Karnataka HC issues appeal to protestors

Adjourning the matter for 2.30 PM on February 9, Justice Dixit issued an appeal to the protesting students saying, "Do not disturb the Court. You should leave the judges to peace. Suppose if I see fire and blood on TV, judges will be disturbed. If the mind is disturbed, intellect will not work. I appeal to all people, I believe all people are good people, except a few...I will make a written order."

"Pending further hearing of the matter, this Court requests the student community & the public at large to maintain peace & tranquillity. This Court has full faith in the wisdom & virtue of public at large & it hopes that the same would be put to practice," the Justice noted.

Image: ANI, Representative