In Himachal Pradesh, Death Toll Continues To Mount As Rain Keeps Battering Himalayan State

The death toll in rain-hit Himachal Pradesh mounted to 74 Friday after another body was found under the debris of a Shiva temple in Shimla. Two people died in Chamba and eight others are still feared trapped under debris. Landslides have claimed at least 21 lives in Shimla over the last few days. Landslides have been reported in Summer Hill, Fagli and Krishnanagar.

Himachal Pradesh has been hit by 113 landslides in the last 55 days. The state has suffered damages worth Rs 2,491 crore while the National Highways Authorities of India (NHAI) has lost Rs 1,000 crore.

A section of the railway track in Shimla's Summer Hill has washed away in the incessant rainfall.

The Himalayan state has seen heavy rainfall for the last few days, starting Sunday. Rains subsided slightly Tuesday after which light showers were reported in some places.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast moderate rainfall with thunder at few places with spells of heavy rainfall at isolated places in Shimla, Solan, Mandi, Chamba and adjoining areas.

Rescue operations underway

The Indian Air Force (IAF) saved over 780 people from flood-affected regions in Kangra district of Himachal Pradesh on Thursday after the monsoon rainfall wreaked havoc in the state. Numerous houses were swept away and enormous fields under harvest were flooded, causing losses to people of Himachal Pradesh.

"A total of 800 trapped civilians were rescued on August 15. Further rescue operations are underway with the help of NDRF, the Indian Army and the Indian Air Force. All necessary arrangements have been made for those rescued so far. Relief camps have also been set up for them," Nipun Jindal, Deputy Commissioner of Kangra district's Fatehpur subdivision was quoted saying by news agency ANI.

Sukhu calls for collaborative effort

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, while speaking to Republic, emphasised on the need for collaborative effort to bring the situation under control. Revealing he is in touch with Union Home Minister Amit Shah, the Chief Minister stated that Himachal has suffered approximately Rs 10,000 crore worth of damage due to the recent disasters. However, he expressed optimism regarding the receipt of the first instalment of relief funds from the central government soon.

Further responding to the Opposition's attack on the state government for being unprepared, Sukhu said, “Preparations were indeed in place. However, cloudbursts are unpredictable, even for meteorological experts. The most substantial damage is often caused by these unforeseen cloudburst events.”

(With agency inputs)