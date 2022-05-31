In Shimla, PM Modi Interacts With Beneficiaries Of Centre's Schemes As BJP Govt Turns 8

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday received a rousing welcome in Himachal Pradesh's Shimla as a massive number of his supporters gathered to witness his cavalcade. PM Modi, along with Chief Minister Jairam Thakur and Union Minister Anurag Thakur, addressed a rally in the hilly state. At the event Garib Kalyan Sammelan, which is one of the largest ever nationwide single-event interactions, the PM interacted with beneficiaries about the impact that the wide-ranging welfare schemes and programmes covering housing, availability of potable water, food, health, nutrition, livelihood and financial inclusion, among others, have had on their lives.

PM Modi interacts with beneficiaries of governmental schemes

One of the beneficiaries named Kashi who hailed from Leh said that he has benefitted from PM Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana, PM Awaas Yojana, One Nation One Ration Card, and a few other schemes. Speaking to PM Modi during the live interaction, Kashi said, "Many tourists have started visiting Ladakh recently. With the help of these welfare schemes, I am able to construct solid house. Earlier, we had a mud house and used to face a lot of issues due to snow."

When PM Modi asked about the difficulties faced by him in accessing the schemes, Kashi responded saying, "When I learned about the schemes, I communicated with the concerned governmental authority. They checked our land and helped me get the benefits of the scheme."

PM Modi further spoke to Lalita Devi, who comes from Bihar and has benefitted from PM Awaas Yojana, Jal Jeevan Mission, Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana. Sharing her experience, Lalita Devi said, "Toilets have been constructed now in our area. Earlier, we faced a lot of issues, including water shortage."

Further, when PM Modi asked if she received the benefits in terms of education as PM Awaas Yojana, she responded positively. Adding to this, the Prime Minister said, "We have decided to help other poor people by building solid houses. It might take some time, but we will make sure to build houses for the people."

Later, the PM interacted with Pankaj from Tripura, who was helped under One Nation One Ration Card, Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana, and others. Sharing his experience, Pankaj informed PM Modi, "I got better house, water, electricity. I also have made ration using One Nation, one ration card. I easily got these schemes with the help of proper government services."

The PM then spoke to Santoshi from Karnataka, who benefitted from Ayushman Bharat Health and Wellness Centre. She said, "Earlier, we never had this facility. Since the time wellness centre was opened in our area, our parents and other people are benefitted. The authorities are conducting door-to-door checkup and free medicines have been provided." Impressed by her communication skills, PM also complimented her by saying that if he were to be the leader in Karnataka, he would have given her an election ticket. He said, "You could be a very good leader."

Similarly, Arvind Kumar Patel from Gujarat said he was benefitted from Pradhan Mantri MUDRA Yojana. Opening up about his experience, Patel said, "I got the loan easily and expended my business. The people who are working as an employee are being paid digitally. I got Rs 7 lakh 20 thousand. During COVID, I got the employees vaccinated. We even motivate the employees to get the benefits of various schemes.

Modi Government completes 8 years at Centre

PM Modi arrived at Ridge Maidan in Shimla, to address the event marking the eighth anniversary of the NDA government at the Centre. Recalling the BJP regime's milestone while addressing the rally in Shimla, the Indian Premier said, "In the last 8 years...not even once did I vision myself as the PM. Only when I sign documents do I have the responsibility of PM but as soon as the file is gone, I'm no longer a PM... I'm just a Pradhan Sevak of 130 crore people who are everything in my life."

On May 30, the BJP had also launched a digital campaign on NaMo App for '8 years of Seva, Sushasan & Garib Kalyan'. "The last 8 years have been about fulfilling people's aspirations. We are committed to fulfilling our pursuit of Seva, Sushasan and Garib Kalyan (sic)," he tweeted.