In Honour Of Lata Mangeshkar, West Bengal To Observe Half-day Holiday On Feb 7

As legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar breathed her last on Sunday, tributes poured in from across the country and the world. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced that the state will observe a half day holiday on Monday, February 7 in honour of 'India's Nightingale'.

Bharat Ratna Lata Mangeshkar will be accorded a state funeral this evening at Shivaji Park. Mangeshkar, who was 92 years old, passed away 28 days after hospitalisation due to multiple organ failures while undergoing COVID-19 treatment. Her cremation will take place at 6:30 PM according to state protocol, presided by Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

Lata Didi passes away

Dr Pratit Samdani, who was treating Lata Mangeshkar at Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital informed, "It is with profound grief that we announce the sad demise of Lata Mangeshkar at 8:12 AM. She has died because of multi-organ failure after more than 28 days of hospitalisation post-COVID19." Mangeshkar had tested positive for COVID-19 and was hospitalised on January 11.

Her death was condoled by President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President Venkaiah Naidu, Union Ministers Rajnath Singh, V Muraleedharan, Nitin Gadkari, Prahlad Joshi, S Jaishankar, and Kiren Rijiju among others. Leaders like Sharad Pawar, Sanjay Raut, Sachin Pilot too mourned the iconic singer's demise.

PM Modi pays tribute to Lata Didi at UP virtual rally

"Lata Didi has gone to the heavenly abode. Many people, like me, will proudly say that they had a close connection with her. Wherever you go, you can always find her loved ones. Her melodious voice will always stay with us, I pay tributes to her with a heavy heart," Prime Minister Narendra Modi said.

He added, "She touched the lives of millions of Indian souls. Her voice will stay with us forever. I had to come to this rally because all of you were waiting for me. It is Lata ji's inspiration that I had to attend this programme today".