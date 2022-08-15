In Independence Day Speech, PM Modi Gives 5 Pledges For India; Slams Nepotism & Misogyny

Prime Minister Narendra Modi unfurled the Tricolour from the ramparts of Red Fort on August 15 and said that the completion of 75 years of Independence was a time to step towards a new direction with a new resolve.

In his 9th Independence Day speech, PM Modi offered tributes to a galaxy of freedom fighters including Mahatma Gandhi, Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, Babasaheb Ambedkar, Veer Savarkar, Bhagat Singh, and Jawaharlal Nehru among others.

"During our freedom struggle, there was not one year where our freedom fighters did not face brutality and cruelty. Today is the day when, as we pay them our respects, we need to remember their vision and dream for India," Modi said. ''It is a day to step towards a new direction with a new resolve,'' Modi said in the presence of a host of dignitaries including Union Ministers, Supreme Court judges, and senior diplomats.

In an indirect jab at Congress, PM also lamented that the sacrifice of many freedom fighters was not highlighted over the last few decades.

In line with the ''Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav'' celebrations, PM Modi, who wore the traditional kurta and churidar paired with a blue jacket and black shoes, chose to wear a white safa with Tricolour stripes and a long trail for his 76th Independence Day look. The safa trail also had similar tricolour stripes as the headgear Modi wore on the occasion.

Diversity is India's strength: PM Modi

As India marks its 76th Independence Day, the Prime Minister highlighted India's resilience despite success and failures. He stated that many countries were not aware of India's inherent ability, adding that diversity is the nation's strength.

"India is the mother of democracy. India has proved that it has a precious ability, and faced many challenges during its journey of 75 years. The people of our country made many efforts, did not give up and did not let their resolves fade away," said PM Modi at Red Fort.

Recalling his experience after taking over as the Prime Minister in 2014, PM Modi said he tried to serve all sections of society including Dalits, youth, and women, and worked for everyone. He said India has become an aspirational society, whose demands have to be met.

"India is an aspirational society where changes are being powered by a collective spirit. The people of India want positive changes and also want to contribute to them. Every govt has to address this aspiration society,"

Addressing the nation, PM Modi welcomed the reawakening of a collective spirit. Hailing the Har Ghar Tiranga, he said that the campaign showed what the country is made of. He said, "When the country stands with Coronavirus warriors by using support using utensils, it shows the spirit".

PM Modi gives 5 big resolves for India in the next 25 years

Prime Minister Modi said, no matter how difficult the 75 years have been, today as we are in the Amrit Kaal, the next 25 years are very important of the nation. "As I recall the potential of 130 crore Indians, for the coming 25 years, we have to focus our energies on big resolves. We have to work along the "panch pran" and fulfill the dreams of freedom fighters," he said.

The five pledges are:

1. India now has to be a developed country

2. Every trace of slavery has to be erased. We must set ourselves free from the slavery that chained us and affected out thought process.

3. We must take pride in our legacy, language, and heritage

4. Unity and togetherness. Ek Bharat, Shrestha Bharat should be our pledge.

5. Duty of citizens which includes the Prime Minister and the CMs

PM Modi said when dreams are big, when resolves are large, the effort also has to be bigger.

"Mahatma Gandhi's dream of caring for the last person, his aspiration of making the last person capable - I dedicated myself to that. As a result of those 8 years, I can see a capability, on 75 years of independence," he said.

PM Modi gives powerful message on misogyny

Addressing the nation, PM Narendra Modi gave a powerful message to the nation to take a pledge to stop disrespecting women. Highlighting the importance of gender equality, PM Modi also lamented that society often fails to treat women with dignity.

"It gives me pain to share that in some way or another we disrespect women. Can we, through our sanskar and effort, take the resolve to free the women from all forms of disrepect? Honouring women is very important for fulfilling the potential of the nation," said PM.

Speaking about the duty of citizens, PM Modi encouraged the people to save crucial resources such as electricity and water. "Electricity generation is the government's duty. But we should save as much electricity as we can. Saving every drop of water is equally important," he noted.

"We were highly dependent on the oil from the gulf countries. We planned to blend 10% ethanol with petrol. It appeared to be a difficult task to accomplish. However, we achieved the blending of ethanol with petrol well ahead of time," PM said further.

'Atmanirbhar Bharat responsibility of every citizen': PM Modi

Reiterating the goal of Atmanirbhar Bharat, PM Modi thanked the Army for their contribution. He cited that the Armed Forces had opted for indigenous products instead of importing 330 items. He also mentioned that even 5-year-old children did not want to play with foreign-manufactured toys.

"Self-reliant India becomes the responsibility of every citizen, of every government, of every unit of society. Self-reliant India is not a government agenda or a government program. This is a mass movement of the society," said the PM.

"It's our endeavour that the youth of the country get all support for research in all areas from - space to the depths of the ocean. That's why we are expanding our Space Mission and Deep Ocean Mission. The solution to our future lies in the depths of space and the ocean," he said.

Nari shakti will help us achieve goals sooner: PM Modi

In this decade of technology, PM said India has proved its mettle in the world and new opportunities are coming up for our youngsters. To realise the Amrit Kaal, we have to ensure the optimum utilisation of our human resources, he stressed.

"Look at our courts today, the women working are a force to reckon. Women-power is also seen in our police force, giving safety to all. In the coming years, I see the contribution of women growing further. The more facilities we give to our daughters, the greater returns they will give. "Nari shakti" (woman power) will help us achieve goals in lesser time," said PM.

He also stressed the need for cooperative competitive federalism, calling for healthy competition between states.

Parivaarwad, Bhai-Bhatijawaad biggest challenges in India

According to PM Modi, corruption and dynasty (Parivaarwaad, Bhai-Bhatijawaad) are the biggest challenges for India in the next 25 years. Stressing the need to fight against corruption at all costs, he pointed out that the properties of those who looted banks and fled the country have been attached and the government is trying to get them back and put them in jail.

In a pincer strike on the Opposition, PM Modi also said that dynasties in politics and the education sector kills talent and leads to big-ticket corruption. He sought the people's support in fighting corruption and dynasty poltics.

"Corruption is like a termite that we need to fight against. Corruption has destroyed the lives of common people. People's hatred for corruption is evident, but leniency is also shown towards those who are corrupt. Some people who have been convicted of corruption and are serving jail time, are also given support by some. There should be no tolerance for both the corrupt and corruption," PM said, in a scathing attack on Opposition leaders facing corruption cases.

The Prime Minister also spoke about "bhai-bhatijawad", saying that the "evil political system" had reached all other sectors.