In J&K, 100 Terrorists Including LeT And JeM Operatives Neutralised This Year: IGP Kashmir

The Kashmir Inspector General of Police on Monday informed the media that as many as 100 terrorists have been eliminated since January 2022.

In a major success against terrorism in several regions of Jammu and Kashmir, the Kashmir Inspector General of Police on June 13 informed the media that as many as 100 terrorists have been eliminated since January 2022. In the last 160 days, a total of 100 terrorists have been killed by Jammu and Kashmir police officials and security forces. Terrorists gunned down in Jammu and Kashmir were mostly from Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terror outfits. 

Speaking to the media on June 13, the Kashmir Inspector General of Police Vijay Kumar said, “100 terrorists including 71 local and 29 foreign were killed in different encounters in last five months and 12 days in Jammu and Kashmir this year in 2022.”

While comparing with the last year’s count, IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar said, “50 terrorists including 49 local and one foreign were killed last year in 2021 in the same duration. Around 63 terrorists were killed from Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and 24 were killed from Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terror outfits. 

Jammu and Kashmir officials have been vigilant when it comes to neutralising or disseminating terror in the Kashmir valley. Operations were witnessed in Kulgam, Pulwama, and also in the city center Soura on Sunday, where Adil Parray of Ganderbal who belonged to the terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) was neutralised by Srinagar police officials. Adil Parray was also involved in the killing of constable Ablam Hassan and also Saifula Quadri. 

IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar’s statements come after a total of three terrorists were killed in an encounter that broke out at the Drabgam area of Pulwama on Sunday.

Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Kashmir Vijay Kumar on Sunday said, “All three terrorists have been killed. Terrorists are locals, linked with terror outfit LeT. Several incriminating materials including arms and ammunition were recovered. One of terrorists has been identified as Junaid Sheergojri who was involved in the killing of our colleague Martyr Reyaz Ahmed on May 13.”

Earlier, one terrorist was killed by the Jammu and Kashmir Police in an encounter at the Drabgam area of Pulwama. The encounter began at around 6:55 pm and the Kashmir Zone Police informed about it in a tweet. 

