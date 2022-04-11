In J&K, 2 Dreaded Terrorists Including Jaish’s Chacha Neutralised In Kulgam Encounter

In a key development, Jammu and Kashmir Police along with the Indian Army and CRPF neutralized two terrorists including a top Jaish commander in the Khurbatpora area of South Kashmir’s Kulgam district. With this, armed forces have neutralized three Pakistani terrorists in the past two days in the Kashmir valley.

Terrorist CHACHA killed in J&K's Kulgam district

Pakistan terrorist “CHACHA” who was among two terrorists killed was part of a group of Jaish terrorists that were operating in Kashmir for the last few years. As per data released by the Spokesperson of Northern Command of the Indian Army earlier this month, 77 terrorists of 172 actives in Jammu and Kashmir are foreign terrorists which means 45% of terrorists active in Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) are “Foreigners”.

Director-General Jammu Kashmir Police Dilbag Singh told Republic that based on a credible police input, a police party was chasing a suspect vehicle which was signalled to stop. Two terrorists with weapons jumped out of vehicle, fired at the police party and entered an adjoining house.

He further added that two policemen were injured in the initial firing. The police along with SF have cordoned the area and an operation is on. The driver of the suspect vehicle who was carrying the terrorists and is an OGW was killed during the initial fire by the terrorists. One Foreign Terrorist has also been killed in an exchange of fire.

Earlier yesterday, two Pakistan terrorists were neutralised by Jammu and Kashmir Police along with CRPF in the Srinagar district. This operation was one of its kind operation based of investigation led by SSP Srinagar Rakesh Balwal and his team. Both the killed terrorists were ‘A’ category Pakistani terrorists. Both the killed terrorists were carrying fake Adhaar cards to conceal their identity.