In J&K, 4th Pakistan drone Spotted In A Week; Scarpers After Being Shot At By BSF

A Pakistani drone was spotted by the Border Security Forces over the international borders in the Arnia region of Jammu on Saturday evening. Few shots were fired by the BSF after which it retreated towards the Pakistan side. Searches have been launched in the area for the drone that was deployed for possible surveillance to infiltrate terrorists in the region.

The alert troops of the BSF foiled yet another Pakistani plot along the international border to push infiltrators by shooting the drone spotted in Arnia.

This is the fourth time in the past week that a drone has been spotted in the same area where Pakistan had previously attempted to drop weapons, but they were seized by the J&K police. While the investigation on the seized weapons was already underway, another attempt was made yesterday by the Pakistan side.

Over the last week, Islamabad made three failed attempts to infiltrate terrorists in the country through Samba and Mendhar areas of Poonch district. Pakistan has made repeated efforts to infiltrate terrorists, to push weapons and to conduct surveillance near the border, to sneak their terrorists in India.

READ | 3rd Pakistani Drone Spotted In 24 Hrs In J&K; Police & Army Launch Joint Search Operation

'Desperate attempts to disrupt the election process'

The incidents are being reported against the backdrop of the DDC elections which commenced in Jammu and Kashmir on November 28. India's Chief of Army Staff General MM Naravane has slammed the desperate attempts by Islamabad to infiltrate terrorists and disrupt the democratic process in the Union Territory.

While addressing a press conference, Army Chief said, "Terrorism continues to be a severe threat unabated, as desperate attempts are being made by terrorists from across the border. Last-ditch attempts are being made at the onset of winter to infiltrate the border before the route becomes inaccessible due to the rising level of snow during the winters."

"It is because of this that they (terrorists) have started moving southwards and are now trying to infiltrate through lower regions including tunnels across the international border," General Naravane added.

READ | Army Spots Pakistan Drone Hovering In Indian Territory, Search Operation Started

Repeated attacks by Pakistani terrorists

General Naravane's statements came in the context of the continuous infiltration bids conducted by the adversaries across the border, which the Security Forces have thwarted repeatedly. The Nagrota encounter which took place on November 19 neutralised four Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorists who were in a Kashmir bound truck. After the truck destroyed and terrorists killed, the security forces recovered massive arms and ammunition which pointed out at a heinous plot of terror ahead of the DDC elections and also to coincide on the anniversary of 26/11 Mumbai terror attack.

READ | Hoardings in J&K's Srinagar Slam Pak Terror On 26/11 Anniversary; Say 'India Is United'

After the Nagrota encounter, forces on November 20 found an IED which was successfully diffused and destroyed, however, a terror attack took place on November 26 at the outskirts of Srinagar that led to the martyrdom of two jawans.

The DDC elections which started from November 28, hold prominence for being the first democratic process after the abrogation of Article 370. The polls to the DDCs will be held in eight phases from November 28 to December 19, while the vote-counting process will be held on December 22.

READ | J&K: More Proof On Pak Links Emerges In 'terror Tunnel', Exposes Jaish Plot In Nagrota