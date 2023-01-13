In J&K, Amit Shah Speaks To Rajouri Victims' Families; 'Terrorists Will Be Neutralised'

Union Home Minister Amit Shah held a high-level meeting on security-related issues in Jammu and Kashmir after arriving in Jammu on Friday. He also spoke to families of those killed in the terror attack in Rajouri over the phone.

Amit Shah wanted to visit the Rajouri district to review the ground situation with security forces and meet the family members of those killed. However, due to bad weather, he might have to skip the plan. The plan has not been officially called off yet.

In an exclusive conversation with Republic, families of Rajouri victims said that Amit Shah has assured that the terrorists will be neutralised. He also promised that Village Defence Committees (VDCs) will be strengthened.

#BREAKING | Union Home Minister Amit Shah chairs a review security meeting in J&K



Tune in to watch #LIVE updates here - https://t.co/HbKDYgaNDs pic.twitter.com/zjRbaWZdBM — Republic (@republic) January 13, 2023

The meeting was attended by Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha along with senior officers of different forces and intelligence agencies.

The Home Minister's visit comes in the wake of twin terror attacks in the Rajouri district which left seven people of the minority community, including two children, dead and fourteen others injured in the Dhangri hamlet.

Earlier on January 9, Amit Shah held a crucial meeting with top leaders of the Jammu and Kashmir unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party at his residence in the national capital.