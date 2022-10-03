In J&K, Amit Shah To Lay Foundation Stone Of Developmental Projects Worth Rs 2,000 Crores

In a mega push for development in Jammu and Kashmir, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will launch multiple developmental projects worth around Rs 2,000 crore in the Union Territory. Home Minister Amit Shah will also review the security situation, attend public meetings and lay foundations of various projects during his two-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir.

According to sources, road projects worth Rs 400 crore will be inaugurated by Shah on Monday. The Home Minister will also lay the foundation stone of road projects worth over Rs 1,100 crore. The Minister will further launch development projects and also lay foundation stones for various projects at Convention Centre in Jammu.

Amit Shah to inaugurate various developmental projects

Moreover, Shah will launch 41 water supply schemes under the ‘Jal Jeevan Mission’ in the Union Territory. The Minister will also lay the foundation stone for around 1,000 cooperatives in Jammu and Kashmir. A logo and a tagline of Digital Jammu and Kashmir will also be launched by the Home Minister.

Meanwhile, Shah will launch the second edition of the District Good Governance Index. A Mother-Child hospital, which will have 100 beds, will also be inaugurated by the Home Minister in the Lamberi village along the Indo-Pakistan border in the Rajouri district.

The Home Minister will commence his two-day visit by offering prayers at Vaishno Devi temple on October 4. He will later address a public meeting at Rajouri around one-and-half hours after visiting the Vaishno Devi temple. On the second day of his visit on Wednesday, Shah will review the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir at a meeting that is slated to be held at Raj Bhavan in Srinagar.

Security beefed up across the Union Territory

Notably, Security has been stepped up across the Union Territory in view of Home Minister Amit Shah’s visit commencing today, October 3. Additional troops are being deployed on National highways and vital road links in Srinagar, Baramulla, Rajouri, and other parts of the Union Territory.

Shah will arrive in Jammu late in the afternoon today. He is likely to chair a high-level security review meeting in Srinagar in the afternoon of October 5 before flying back to New Delhi.