In J&K, Army Vehicle Skids Off Snowy Track, Falls Into Gorge; 3 Killed

A Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO) and two Indian Army personnel were killed after falling into a gorge in Jammu and Kashmir's Machhal Sector of Kupwara on Wednesday, January 11. Reportedly, the three personnel belonged to the 14th Battalion of the Dogra Regiment.

Sources said that three Indian Army personnel fell into a gorge while conducting a regular operational task in the forward area of the Machhal Sector. According to the Army, the incident took place after a vehicle carrying one Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO) and two Other Ranks (OR) officers fell into a deep gorge after skidding off the snow-laden track. Officials said that the mortal remains of the soldiers have been recovered.

Incident #ChinarWarriors in #Machhal Sector. During a regular op task in forward area, a party of 01 JCO & 02 OR slipped into a deep gorge, when snow on the track gave way. Mortal remains of all the three #bravehearts have been retrieved. Further details follow.@NorthernComd_IA pic.twitter.com/AjULhI33Ne — Chinar Corps🍁 - Indian Army (@ChinarcorpsIA) January 11, 2023

Notably, search and rescue operations were immediately launched by troops from the nearest post. Inspite of adverse weather conditions and rough terrain, sustained efforts of the search party led to the recovery of mortal remains of the three brave soldiers on Wednesday morning between 04.15 to 04.45 am.

The three Army personnel who passed away were Naib Subedar Parshotam Kumar, Havildar Amrik Singh and Sepoy Amit Sharma.

Naib Subedar Parshotam Kumar was forty-three years old and joined Army in 1996. The braveheart is survived by his wife and two children. Havildar Amrik Singh was thirty-nine years old and joined Army in 2001. He belonged to the village Mandwara in Himachal Pradesh. The braveheart is survived by his wife and one son. Amit Sharma was twenty-three years old and joined Army in 2019. He belonged to the village Talasi Khurd, in Himachal Pradesh. The braveheart is survived by his mother.

Sources said that the mortal remains of the three bravehearts will be taken for last rites to their respective native places, where they would be laid to rest with full military honours.