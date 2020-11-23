In J&K, BSF's Free Multi-specialty Medical Camp For Tanghdar Villagers A Big Success

The Border Security Force (BSF) has organised a multi-speciality Medical Camp to provide free medical treatment to the people of Tanghdar in the Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir.

As many as 22 medical specialists from Kupwara, Handwara and Srinagar along with the trained medical staff were called to attend to more than 2,000 people in the camp, said an official release of Kashmir Frontier, BSF. Special Equipment like wheelchairs, artificial limbs, hearing aid, crutches etc were also provided to the needy, along with free check-up for all the residents including men, women and children.

To provide free and high quality medical services in remote area, @BSF_Kashmir organised a Multi-Speciality Medical camp in Tangdhar on 19 Nov’20. Even the inclement weather could not deter the specialists from BSF & Civil Hosp from attending 2000+ people. @BSF_India @DHSKashmir pic.twitter.com/1VriBXyNUc — BSF Kashmir (@BSF_Kashmir) November 19, 2020

https://t.co/0ib0TWJu0L



33 Bn BSF of @BSF_Kashmir continue to take care of local population in its area. Organised a free medical camp for the needy people.@BSF_India — BSF Kashmir (@BSF_Kashmir) November 21, 2020

READ | Srinagar: AYUSH & BSF Organise COVID-19 Awareness Camp; Distribute Immunity-boosting Meds

READ | Indian Army Organises Medical Camp 'to Provide Free Basic Health Facilities' In Pulwama

Medical camp a success

The camp received an overwhelming response from the villagers who turned up in big numbers to avail the much-needed treatment amid the harsh winter weather. The medical camp became a success as the older residents of Tanghdar including Panchs and Sarpanchs of nearby villages appreciated the goodwill efforts of the BSF for the well-being of people.

The camp was inaugurated by DIG BSF R Mattu Krishnan on Behalf of DG BSF Rakesh Asthana. The BSF DIG assured the people of their continued support and cooperation in all aspects at all times.

“Under the Civic Action Alan, a multi-speciality medical camp was organised by the BSF in Tangdhar on November 19. I hope that the civilians availed the benefits of health check-ups and will continue to do the same in future. As the BSF DIG, I assure you that we will keep organising such medical camps in all regions at regular intervals.”

READ | BSF Uncovers 150m Long Pak Tunnel In J&K Used By Slain JeM Terrorists To Enter India

READ | Army Holds Pre-recruitment Training Camp In J-K's Poonch