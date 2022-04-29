In J&K, CRPF Organises Free Medical Camp For Villagers In Baramulla District

In the Zehanpora village of J&K's Baramulla district, the CRPF 53BN organised a free medical camp. In the medical camp, backward people of society were offered free medical checkups, medicine and free doctor consultancy.

In the inaugural speech, DIGP CRPF emphasised the motive of the camp and wished the local population of the village to stay healthy and happy so that no need for medicine arises. He also assured that such efforts to serve the people of the region will be continued under CAP as desired by the Ministry of Home Affairs.

During the medical camp, approximately 700 patients were examined from the surrounding villages of Zehanpora, Khachadari, mukam and manzgam. Dr. Athar Siddique, Medical Officer 53BN CRPF and BMO Boniyar and Sheeri were present at the camp and examined patients having diseases like acute respiratory infections, colitis, low backache, dysentery, etc were diagnosed and free medicines were distributed.

Local representatives and volunteers from different areas also helped CRPF to organise the camp, the medical camp was highly praised by locals of the village and patients who also expressed gratitude to CRPF 53BN for providing essential health care services for a very long.