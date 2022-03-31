In J&K, Hawala Handler Arrested By Police, Ex-Cong Min Absconding In Relation To Racket

In a key development, Jammu and Kashmir Police on Thursday arrested hawala handler Mohd Shareef Shah and recovered Rs 6,90,000 from his possession in the Gandhi Nagar area of Jammu. The operation was carried out by the state police based on specific intelligence input.

In its statement, the state police said, “On the basis of a specific input that some unknown people are going to receive Hawala Money at Jammu, Several checking points were established in the Jammu city. On suspicion police party arrested one person namely as Mohd Shareef Shah, arrested person is from Larnoo area of South Kashmir’s Anantnag. The arrested was made by Jammu Police from Gandhi Nagar area of Jammu.”

Hawala racket busted by Jammu Police

In a shocking revelation, Hawala handler Mohd Shareef Shah revealed that he was tasked by Jatinder Singh alias Babu Singh, a resident of Kathua (Former Minister and Chairman of Nature - Mankind Friendly Global Party) to collect money from a person namely Omer from Srinagar; and after receiving money from Omer, Shareef arrived in Jammu, but was apprehended due to timely intervention of Jammu Police.

According to the Police statement, former Congress Minister Jatinder Singh alias Babu Singh is still absconding, and a manhunt has been launched to nab him.

During further questioning, he disclosed that this module was working with help of local as well as foreign associated. Two persons from Pakistan occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) Javed and Khatib, Faroow Khan of Toronto, Canada and three persons from Jammu identified as Gurdev Singh, Sidhant Singh of Kathua and Mohd. Sharief Sartaj have been detained for questioning regarding the hawala transactions.

While searching his mobile, it was revealed that Md. Shareef is also admin of a secret WhatsApp group having members including but not limited to Pakistanis and Saudis. Police has also recovered key digital evidence which are being worked upon by various agencies including Jammu and Kashmir Police.