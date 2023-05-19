In J&K, Indian Army Rescues Pregnant Woman In Kupwara; Helps Conduct Emergency Delivery

The Indian Army on May 18 rescued and also helped a pregnant woman from Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara deliver a baby in a challenging situation, ensuring both the woman and the child were safe. The medical staff of the Chinar Corps of the Indian Army swung into action after it was informed about the help required at the Sadhna Pass. Taking timely action, the personnel of the Chinar Corps saved the life of the woman.

"Chinar Warriors carried out an emergency delivery at Sadhna Pass, Kupwara today. The timely action of well-trained medical staff with experience at Nasta Chun (NC) Pass saved the mother & baby girl's life. The baby is named Sadhna to honour the efforts of the Indian Army," the Chinar Warriors, Indian Army tweeted.

"Chinar Warriors carried out an emergency delivery at Sadhna Pass, Kupwara today. The timely action of well-trained medical staff with experience at NC Pass saved the mother & baby girl's life. The baby is named Sadhna to honour the efforts of the Indian Army," tweets Chinar… pic.twitter.com/9nzvxNB8Yp — ANI (@ANI) May 18, 2023

Chinar Corps rescues a pregnant woman

The woman delivered a baby girl under the supervision of the Indian Army medical staff. “In an unprecedented unfolding of events at Sadhna Pass on May 18, a baby girl was delivered under daunting circumstances wherein the Indian Army medical staff at Sadhna Pass sprung into time-critical and life-saving action and assisted in emergency delivery ensuring the safety of both mother and newly born child,” informed PRO Defence, Srinagar.

In another act of rescue on May 18, the Indian Navy in an immediate humanitarian reaction to the capsizing of the Chinese fishing vessel Lu Peng Yuan Yu 028 with 39 crew members on board, deployed its Air maritime reconnaissance equipment in the Southern Indian Ocean Region on May 17. Despite bad weather, P8I aircraft conducted several, thorough searches and discovered numerous items that could be associated with the sunken ship.