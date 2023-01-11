In J&K, Indian Army Soldiers Evacuate Pregnant Lady In North Kashmir's Boniyar Near LoC

Indian Army soldiers evacuated a pregnant woman Gulshan Begum from a village cut off by heavy snowfall in Jammu and Kashmir's Buniyar on Tuesday, January 10.

In an official statement, the Army informed that the selfless warriors of the Dagger Division swung into action and executed a prompt evacuation to help Gulshan Begum from the remote Sumwali village in Buniyar Tehsil to the nearest Primary Health Care Centre which was 20 kilometres away from the village.

The pregnant woman was evacuated on foot by the soldiers from Sumwali Village to Paro Detachment where the vitals of the patient were checked by the Indian Army’s Medical team. After checking and stabilising the vitals, the lady was immediately shifted to a waiting ambulance and driven to Boniyar PHC over snow-covered roads.

Here are some of the pictures from the evacuation:

Earlier on November 25, Army personnel conducted an emergency evacuation of another distressed pregnant woman from the Sumwali village near the Line of Control (LoC). According to an official statement, a 30-year-old Atara was experiencing severe abdominal pain when locals called and urged officials to provide medical assistance.

“On 24 Nov at 2100 Hr, the Indian Army Post at Nala received a distress call from the locals requesting for urgent medical assistance to a pregnant lady (two months) Mrs Atara Age 30 Yr W/O Mr Rashid who was having severe abdominal pain. The Army Medical team at Nala post checked the vitals and planned emergency evacuation,” the Army said in a release.

It added that the villagers rescued the woman from Sumwali to Chotali on a stretcher. She was shifted further from Chotali to PHC Boniyar in an Army vehicle, escorted by the Quick Response Team (QRT) of the Army’s Torna Battalion.

It is worth noting that despite heavy rainfall in the forward post of Jammu and Kashmir along the Line of the Actual Control, the Indian Army personnel continue to perform their duties in hostile weather conditions. Several personnel were also seen using snow scooters to move around their positions at a forward location near the Line of Control in the Keran sector of Jammu and Kashmir.

Image: Republic World