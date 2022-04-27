In J&K, Major Tragedy Averted After Live Grenade Recovered From Sunjwan Encounter Site

Security forces averted a major tragedy after they recovered a live grenade from Jammu and Kashmir's Sunjwan area, where an encounter took place last Friday and two Jaish terrorists were neutralised.

On April 22, two heavily-armed Jaish terrorists, wearing suicide vests, were eliminated in a gunfight by security forces after they targeted a bus carrying CISF personnel in Jammu's Sunjawan area and killed an assistant sub-inspector. Nine security personnel, including two policemen, were also wounded in the gunfight.

Meanwhile, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has taken over the probe of the Sunjwan encounter case. "Case registered at NIA Jammu Police Station after the order of transfer of the case from Jammu Kashmir Police to National Investigation Agency came on April 26 morning; this probe will be headed by SSP Rank IPS Officer. The case has been registered under sections 16,18 and 20 of UAPA; 302, 307, 120B, 121A, 332 of IPC and 7 r/w 27 of Arms Act," a senior police official said.

BSF launches intensive drive to detect possible cross-border tunnels from Pakistan: Officials

Following the recent killing of two Jaish-e-Mohammed suicide bombers, who infiltrated the country from Pakistan, the BSF has launched a massive drive to detect cross-border tunnels along the International Border in the Jammu Sector.

The Border Security Force stated that it is alive to the threat posed by enemy forces and anti-national elements and is maintaining robust domination and surveillance to keep the borders and people safe.

The investigation led to the arrest of three conspirators, including one truck driver and his helper, who had transported the terrorists from the Sapwal border in Samba district to Jammu in the middle of the night a day before the encounter.

According to officials, one of the arrested accused disclosed that he had ferried a group of four terrorists from the international border to Kashir, sending alarm bells ringing in the security establishments.