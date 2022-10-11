In J&K, Mega NIA Crackdown Linked To Terror-financing Case; Raids Underway At 16 Locations

On Tuesday, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) initiated multi-location raids linked to the terror-financing case in Jammu and Kashmir to nab the accused attempting to motivate Mulsim youth to carry out violent incidents in the Union Territory.

In a mega NIA crackdown in Jammu and Kashmir, raids are underway in the Shopian and Poonch districts of Jammu and Kashmir in connection with the terror funding probe. According to sources, raids will continue in other districts of the region as well.

The multi-location raids are being conducted by National Investigation Agency (NIA) teams along with J&K police and CRPF Jawans. More than 16 locations are being raided. According to sources, raids are currently underway in Poonch, Rajouri, Shopian, Pulwama, and other districts of Jammu and Kashmir.

Sources confirmed that raids are in connection with the case for terror financing, and conspiracy to motivate Muslim youth to resort to violence in Jammu and Kashmir. Jamaat-e-Islami funding, which was raised via Hawala channels, and was used for anti-India propaganda via social media, is also under scanner.

Al Huda Educational Trust raising funds for Jamaat-e-Islami activities

According to reports, even after the ban on Jamaat-e- Islami by MHA, Al Huda Educational Trust was raising funds for Jamat-e-Islami activities via Hawala channels. Funds were being used to radicalise Muslim youth to promote enmity between communities on religious lines.

According to ANI, the case was registered suo-moto by NIA about the funding pattern and anti-India activities of Al Huda Educational Trust, which is functioning as a frontal entity for Jamaar-e-Islami J&K. Notably, Jamaat-e-Islami was declared as an 'unlawful association' under UA(P)A in 2019.

NIA teams are looking for Ameer Mohd Shamshi of Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri who is the CEO of Al Huda Educational Trust. Abdul Fyaz of the Shopian district is also named in the NIA FIR.