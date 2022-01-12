In J&K, Northern Army Commander Makes Surprise Visit To Anantnag Railway Station

Northern Army Commander, Lt Gen YK Joshi, who is on a two-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir (J&K), made a surprise visit to Anantnag Railway station where he boarded a train and interacted with the local passengers. According to a statement released by the Indian Army, Lt Gen YK Joshi was accompanied by Chinar Corps Commander Lt Gen DP Pandey. Both the senior officers boarded a local train in Anantnag to reach Qazigund-- also known as Gateway of Kashmir. Before boarding the train, the officers also interacted with the locals and assured them of keeping safe in all odd situations.

"The Army Commander along with GOC Chinar Corps made a surprise visit to Anantnag Railway Station and interacted with the local populace, commuters and the Railway Staff," said Indian Army in a statement.

"The Army Commander and the Chinar Corps Commander travelled by the train from Anantnag to Qazigund, where his co-passengers were surprised to see the senior army officers travelling with them," added the statement.

Lt Gen YK Joshi #ArmyCdrNC along with GOC #ChinarCorps travelled in train together from Anantnag to Qazigund, during which they interacted with the commuters and staff at the railway station & in the train.#Kashmir #IndianArmy @adgpi @NorthernComd_IA pic.twitter.com/zM7QphsaO2 — Chinar Corps🍁 - Indian Army (@ChinarcorpsIA) January 12, 2022

Apart from travelling by local train, the Army Commander visited the forward posts along the Line of Control (LoC) and those in the hinterland where he interacted with the troops and commanders in the chain. During the visit, Lt Gen Joshi applauded the Standard Operating Procedures instituted by the units and formations to meet the challenges faced by the soldiers. While interacting with the troops, Lt Gen Joshi boosted the morale of those posted on such a difficult situation and wished them good luck for their future operations.

Lt Gen YK Joshi #ArmyCdrNC & #ChinarCorps Cdr on the occasion of 107th Raising Day of #ChinarCorps laid a wreath at BB Cantt War Memorial & paid homage to all #warriors of the Corps who have made the #SupremeSacrifice for the Nation. #AmritMahotsav @adgpi @NorthernComd_IA pic.twitter.com/lqh638loTr — Chinar Corps🍁 - Indian Army (@ChinarcorpsIA) January 12, 2022

Army Commander commends Chinar Corps

The Northern Army Commander appreciated the recent success in operations where the troops eliminated a number of hard-core terrorists including Pakistani terrorists with minimal collateral damage and no loss of any civilian life. "He reiterated the credo of use of minimum force and just conduct by the soldiers involved in Counter-Terrorist operations. He appreciated the efforts at breaking the cycle of violence for sustainable peace and stability in Kashmir," said the statement. The Army Commander also commended the Chinar Corps for the various activities being conducted for the benefit of the local populace in fields of education, sports, culture and skilling. The Army Commander and GOC Chinar Corps laid a wreath at the Corps memorial to pay respect to the fallen soldiers of Chinar Corps on the occasion of Raising Day of Chinar Corps.